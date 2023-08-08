Most people know that diet and healthy exercise are crucial to their health, but there's a third pillar that often gets overlooked.
"We tend to ignore sleep, and I think sleep is a very important factor," said Dr. Eric Ravussin of Pennington Biomedical Research Center. "If you can work on these three pillars of good health, I think that this is a winner."
According to a study by the CDC, over one-third of American adults don't get the recommended seven hours of sleep each night. People with regularly short sleep duration are more prone to cardiovascular disease, hypertension, diabetes and obesity-related health risks.
"We know that in this society where we have so much to do and we get so easily distracted with all of our electronics and everything, the first thing we do is cut back on our sleep hours," said Dr. Prachi Singh, another Pennington researcher.
The experts say people with poor sleep hygiene should try to extend their sleeping hours. But what about people who just can't seem to get enough sleep?
Singh was recently awarded a $3.7 million grant from the National Institute of Health to study the benefits of time-restricted eating for short sleepers.
"The goal of this study is that, if you are a person who is unable to increase their sleep hours, what else can you do to improve your health?” she said.
Over the course of the five-year grant, Singh said about 100 individuals will be enrolled in a clinical trial studying the circadian rhythm of "poor sleepers" — defined by Ravussin as getting 6.5 hours of sleep or less most days of the week — to determine how intermittent fasting can improve their metabolic health.
Participants will be randomly assigned to eating duration groups of more than 14 hours per day and, for those assigned a time-restricted eating group, only 8 hours of eating per day.
The research team will continuously monitor glucose, sleep duration, physical activity and light exposure.
“The basic concept is that we are trying to figure out is what makes people who are short sleepers have poor health?" Singh said. "Is it actually their short sleep or can we change the health risk by restricting our sleep duration to, say, an eight hour of eating duration so that we are fasting longer?"
According to Ravussin, the ideal outcome would be that eating within a defined period of time, about eight hours each day, could benefit individuals who don't currently get enough sleep.
“The hypothesis is that this time-restricted eating, without acting on your sleep, is going to help you sleep longer but also improve your metabolic health,” he said.
Should the study receive encouraging results, Ravussin said Singh's work could generate more funding and a larger study down the line.
“If there is promising data, this is very likely to be a study which will be picked up and a request for application from NIH to do a much larger study like I do here for nutrition for precision health," he said. "Studies we conduct in thousands of people and not 100 people.”
Singh said that while recruitment for the study is ongoing and will take "a few more months" to begin, she is excited to see if she can help people who don't get enough sleep improve their health even without those extra hours of slumber.
“It’ll be interesting to see what’s going on there he so that we can have a better handle on how to help them improve their health," she said.