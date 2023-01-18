The smaller of two ferries that cross the Mississippi River at Plaquemine will be out of service until Friday, the state transportation department said Wednesday.
Electrical problems with the ferry’s voltage regulator caused its generator to shut down Tuesday, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said. Parts are on the way and, barring any shipping delays, work is expected to be completed by the end of the work week.
The ferry typically carries 350-400 vehicles per day.
The primary ferry is still operating on its normal schedule, with weekday hours of operation Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. That ferry carries 900-950 vehicles per day.
DOTD said it will notify motorists when the second ferry is back in service.