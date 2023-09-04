As details are slowly emerging about the shooting at Friday's Port Allen-Brusly football game that killed one and injured another, West Baton Rouge Schools are introducing new security measures at its high schools.
Brusly High School student Ja’Kobe Queen, 16, and Port Allen resident Brasia Davis, 28, were both shot during the game’s half-time, said Sgt. Landon Groger with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
Queen died from his injuries, the Sheriff's Office said. On Saturday, Davis posted an update to her Facebook page that she was "ok."
Jarrettin Ranaud Jackson II, 18, was arrested Monday on one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted second-degree murder in the shooting, the Sheriff's Office said.
After the three-day holiday weekend, classes resume Tuesday. Students can expect to see additional law enforcement officers on campus, Superintendent Chandler Smith said in a statement.
The schools will also continue the ZeroEyes security system, which monitors camera feeds to detect weapons. The system has been in place for over two years, the statement says.
Mental health personnel are also available for students and staff.
“We want parents to be assured that their kids will be safe in WBR Schools," Smith said.
Along with increased law enforcement, the school system will implement scanners and limited entry points at all future games, the statement says.
The school system said it is working with the Sheriff's Office and the District Attorney's Office to look at other security measures for school events.
"We will also reach out to local organizations and agencies to work with them on activities and initiatives to help our students recognize that violence is not the answer and will destroy their lives," Smith said.
The West Baton Rouge school district has around 4,200 students across five elementary schools, three middle schools and Port Allen and Brusly high schools, the system's two high schools, according to the district website.
On Friday, Brusly is scheduled to play its next game at home against St. Michael the Archangel High School while Port Allen is scheduled to play its next game at Donaldsonville High.