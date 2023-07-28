West Baton Rouge author and teacher Sarah Guillory is heading to Washington, D.C. to represent Louisiana at the National Book Festival in August. Her novel, “Nowhere Better Than Here,” is meant for middle school-aged children and explores climate change and coastal erosion from the perspective of a 13-year-old girl living through a historic flood and learning that her town — the fictional Boutin — has been losing ground since before she was born.
The girl, named Jillian Robichaux, has to attend school in a bigger city, where she pairs up with friends to tell the stories of her grandma, her community, and the land before it’s too late. It was named a Kirkus’ Reviews Best Book of the Year, a Children’s Book Council Best Book of the Year, and was the International Literary Association’s Intermediate Fiction Winner. It also earned starred reviews from Kirkus, School Library Journal, Publisher’s Weekly, and Booklist.
“We are thrilled to have such a wonderful teacher and author educating our students in West Baton Rouge,” said West Baton Rouge Schools Superintendent Chandler Smith. “The acclaim that this book has received is tremendous, and the fact that it is about our beloved state makes it very special.”
Guillory teaches high school English in Brusly. She had wanted to write a book about coastal erosion for awhile, but the 2016 floods were a catalyst. Students from other parishes took classes at Brusly High School, like Jillian does in the novel.
“Students helped teachers gut their houses, helped the students who came in from Livingston Parish, and I wanted to show that, the coming together of Louisiana,” Guillory said. “We make the news for some of the really bad things that happen here, but I wanted to show some of the really beautiful things, and the Cajun culture.”
She also wanted to alert the country to what’s happening in Louisiana. Land loss in parts of the state occurs at a rate equivalent to one football field every 100 minutes.
“I just wanted people to know about the coastal erosion. When I would mention it to my students they would look at me like, ‘what?’” Guillory said. “Even people who have lived here their whole lives, unless they’re on the coast, they don’t realize it. I thought it would be very timely as well, especially with kids, to know things going on outside their state. I’ve lived here 26 years and I’m still learning stuff.”
Guillory moved to Louisiana for undergrad at Southeastern Louisiana University, and later got her master’s at LSU. She’s been teaching in Brusly ever since.
Her first book, "Reclaimed," is a young adult novel. That’s what this book was on track to be too, until her agent suggested middle grade instead.
“I was very intimidated by middle grade,” Guillory said. “Middle grade is like writing poetry. You have to say a whole lot in a smaller word count, shorter sentences. Middle grade is very voicey, but I loved it! I fell in love with it.”
In fact, now she has a list of around 10 books she can’t wait to write, many of them middle grade. And her students, though they’re older than the book’s target audience, have been great.
“Brusly High School has been the most supportive in the world,” she said. “My book sold out before the event even started, there was a line out the door for the launch event.”
At another reading, she said 99% of people there were students or former students, many now with kids old enough to read the book.
“That was really cool,” she said.
Guillory will represent Louisiana at the National Book Festival on Aug. 12 along with Maurice Carlos Ruffin, author of the adult book “The Ones Who Don’t Say They Love You.”
Telling Louisiana's story on a national stage
"There couldn’t be two better ambassadors for Louisiana and its literature,” said Interim State Librarian Meg Placke. “Sarah Guillory and Maurice Carlos Ruffin have a deep love of our state. Their work leaves no question about that. We’re thrilled to share their talents with the rest of the country.”
“It has been amazing,” said Guillory. “That [the book festival] was not even on my radar. Like, I didn’t even know that was a thing, or to be hoping for that. When got the email I was very shocked, and very honored. Because this book is a love letter to Louisiana. It’s going to be very fun and very intimidating.”
Guillory is excited to share Louisiana’s climate story with people around the country, and hopes that people will start to pay more attention to coastal erosion and climate change. Recently, the issue has gained more attention nationally thanks to documentaries, news articles and other stories.
“Word is starting to get out,” Guillory said. “And we’re not the only people going through it. In Maine, they’re experiencing coastal erosion as well.”
While she’s not personally worried about her book being taken off the shelves anytime soon, she is worried that climate change could become another topic of book ban conversations.
“I am obviously very worried about it as an author and writer and human being who loves art and free speech. I wouldn’t put anything past anybody,” she said.
For now, she hopes people in Louisiana like the book.
“I was really hoping Louisiana people would read it. Hopefully I’ve done a good job of telling the story,” she said.
Events will be live streamed during the National Book Festival, and discussions will be posted on the Library of Congress Great Reads from Great Places website and the Library of Congress YouTube channel. “Nowhere Better Than Here” is available online, and in Baton Rouge at Red Stick Reads.