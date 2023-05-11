The federal government charged Mandy Miller, the former West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office employee accused of stealing more than $150,000 from the office over two years, with Federal Program Theft.
Miller, 44, stole cash paid for traffic tickets from July 2018-September 2022 and hid the thefts by recording fraudulent journal entries in the Sheriff’s Office accounting system, United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr.'s office said in a statement.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating, as well as the Louisiana Legislative Auditor, Investigative Audit Services, with assistance from the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Lyman E. Thornton III.
This is a devleoping story.