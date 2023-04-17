One of the three teenagers arrested in the shooting death of a pregnant woman in Baton Rouge Sunday night was employed by the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the sheriff's office confirmed Monday.
Marques Porch, 19, was a part-time corrections officer for the sheriff's office.
"Upon learning of his arrest he was terminated as of yesterday," said Corporal Landon Groger, public affairs officer for the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
Porch first served as a full-time jail corrections deputy from June 2022–November 2022, then came back as a part-time corrections officer working in jail transportation from February 2023 until he was terminated yesterday.
Porch was arrested along with Gregory Parker and Derrick Curry, who were each booked on counts of second-degree murder and first-degree feticide.
Kerisha Johnson, 36, and her unborn child were shot at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of North Carrollton Avenue while Johnson was attempting to pick up party-goers, Baton Rouge police said.