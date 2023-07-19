In early July, an elderly woman in Livonia had a medical emergency, but couldn’t call 911. She had no cellphone service.
“She couldn’t get in touch with nobody,” said Livonia Mayor Rhett Pourciau.
Eventually, the call went through. But Pourciau says it was just one particularly alarming example of ongoing struggles residents in his rural town face getting basic cell service.
“In 2023, you would think that being right on a major highway we would have reliable service,” he said.
Once commonplace in rural Louisiana, cellphone "dead zones" are shrinking. Cellular companies have expanded their networks in recent years — Verizon, for example, says it is in the middle of one of its "largest upgrades in history."
The companies are using both small cells, which can be added to utility poles and other infrastructure, and full-size cell towers to spread networks of both 4G LTE mobile data and the newer 5G systems, which provide faster internet speeds for streaming and other more demanding services.
Still, some feel left behind.
“There are definitely a lot of dead zones,” says State Rep. Jeremy LaCombe, District 18, who represents Iberville, Pointe Coupee, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes. “It’s difficult. A lot of elderly people don’t have house phones anymore. If they’re trying to call someone and they don’t have service, it’s a hairy situation.”
Expanding service
Cellular companies like AT&T and Verizon have expanded across Louisiana in recent years.
Verizon said it is upgrading cell sites throughout Louisiana, adding record amounts of 4G LTE capacity, as well as new 5G coverage and capacity.
“The 5G coverage is a result of deployment on both mmWave spectrum, which is designed for significant capacity and high speeds, and c-band spectrum, which is designed for wider coverage and high performance,” the company said in a statement. “The combination of 5G service on both types of spectrum is adding tremendous capacity for customers throughout Louisiana and deployments will continue in earnest through the coming months.”
AT&T also says it is investing heavily in Louisiana. More than 550,000 locations in the state have access to the AT&T high-speed internet, the largest footprint of any company.
“From rural communities to urban areas, our overall wireless voice and data network covers more than 99% of all Americans, including residents across Louisiana,” said AT&T Louisiana President David Aubrey in a June 2023 capital expenditure announcement.
AT&T activated more than 200 new mobility sites–both small cells and completed more than 1,000 upgrades at existing sites across the state to expand its LTE network capacity and 5G availability.
On July 7, the company announced the completion of a new cell site in West Feliciana that it says will improve mobile internet and wireless communication for users in the St. Francisville area.
According to an AT&T wireless coverage map, most of Louisiana is covered by 4G or 5G service, with 5G+, a faster speed for streaming and other demanding cell phone apps, available in Lafayette, Shreveport, Plaquemine, Baton Rouge and New Orleans.
More work to do
LaCombe said he’s glad AT&T is expanding access, and that he’s been in talks with representatives about adding towers in Pointe Coupee and West Baton Rouge as well. But one company isn’t enough.
“It’s all these different companies,” he said. “We’re trying to get everyone in a concerted effort to come into rural areas. Rural areas are falling further behind.”
Louisiana has some unique challenges to elsewhere in the country, such as hurricanes and heat waves.
”I can tell you, during one of the hurricanes when they evacuated New Orleans, it was a parking lot all over here,” said Pourciau. “There was no cell service at all.”
During a March 2023 event announcing expanded AT&T service in Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards said the need for internet access became more apparent during the COVID-19 pandemic, when people started attending school online, working remotely, and needing telehealth appointments. More recently, his office surveyed rural areas and asked what would entice people to stay. Internet access was the most common response.
“Ensuring that more and more Louisianans have access to reliable internet service is critical for everyone, especially when it comes to education, healthcare, jobs, small businesses and so much more,” Edwards said. "If you want a more profitable farm, if you want a more profitable small business, broadband is essential," the governor said.