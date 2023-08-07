Owen Tabor was popular, a star football player and a good student.
“He was never bullied, good looking, school came easy to him,” said his dad, Jason Tabor. “He didn’t have the socioeconomic pressures some other kids have, he had a good home life.”
Owen, 15-years-old, died by suicide in April.
In the hours after, Lisa Tabor found herself thinking: “If it can happen to Owen, it can happen to any child.”
“We had no idea of the prevalence,” said Jason Tabor. “When I speak with people, I feel like someone always has a connection to suicide, but it’s a silent epidemic. Because of the stigma, people don’t want to talk about it.”
Suicide is the second leading cause of death among people age 18-24 in the U.S., and nearly 20% of high school students report serious thoughts of suicide, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. And 9% have made an attempt to take their lives.
In Louisiana, 44,000 children aged 12-17 have depression, the Alliance reports. And 37% of students nationwide reported feeling sad or hopeless almost every day, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Now, Lisa and Jason Tabor are working to raise awareness about the risk of suicide in teens through their new foundation Rain Will Bring Flowers.
“We’re trying to take our pain and turn it into purpose,” said Justin Tabor.
'An alarming trend'
At the Diocese of Baton Rouge Catholic Schools, where Owen was a student, staff is also taking the increase in youth suicides seriously.
“We’re seeing an alarming trend,” said Claire Willis, assistant superintendent of Catholic schools. “The impact the past few years have had on teens’ mental health, and the uptick of suicide and attempted suicide with young people. We had members of our community impacted by a couple of different suicides that happened throughout the year. We have to figure out what we’re missing and what we have to be more attentive to.”
In July, the diocese held a training on suicide awareness and intervention. The session was open to the public and included educators, administrators, parents and clergy. A crisis counselor spoke about risk factors and warning signs, and how to respond, and Rev. David Allen, clergy health minister, also talked about the Catholic Church’s understanding of suicide.
“Just empowering trusted adults to ask that question and say ‘Hey, I’ve noticed you haven’t been yourself lately. I’ve noticed these warning signs have escalated. Can we talk? Have you thought about harming yourself?’ Asking the hard questions, because if you address it, you can prevent it,” said Wilis.
“This is not just something we can pray our way through,” she continued. “We’ve got to understand where faith fits in, and where expertise and support needs to match our faith.”
The diocese plans to replicate the training at other locations and is working on more intensive training for teachers and coaches. The next event for the general public, on Aug. 30, will focus on responding to suicide.
“When young people have a peer that died by suicide, we can’t pretend that didn’t happen. They know. And once a person has experienced a loss by suicide, they become a member of the risk group,” Willis said. “So helping them grieve, and helping them address that loss mitigates risk.”
Dr. Courtney Gunn, a youth psychologist at Ochsner Health, said having conversations about mental health is helpful.
"In a way like saying, 'OK, people feel this way sometimes, here are some ways to cope,'" she said. "Distress is gonna happen, but we can normalize distress and say you’re not the only one who feels this way. You're not glorifying it, but having conversations that normalize their feelings and balance them with ways to cope when those feelings happen."
Jason Tabor hopes people consider attending the diocese workshops.
“Had we not lost Owen, these workshops — I probably wouldn’t have gone,” he said. “It would have seemed like background noise. But I hope people see it can happen to anyone, and that we can increase awareness.”
Peer support
The Tabors said their foundation can work in tandem with schools and support their programs.
“We’re working with the diocese to understand the gaps,” said Jason Tabor. “We’re here for support.”
Peer groups, for example, are an important tool.
The Tabors said kids aren’t likely to reach out to their parents or other adults, but might reach out to their peers. Peer support groups train kids to recognize warning signs, talk to their friends who are struggling and get their permission to reach out to an adult.
“There are great groups doing that work, but we want to make it easy for the schools to implement them,” said Lisa Tabor. “We can help provide the funding.”
Tech programs that use AI to monitor students’ online activity and send alerts to counselors or other designated personnel when a student is at risk are another tool the Tabors are looking into.
Louisiana recently passed the Suicide, Safety and Violence Education (SAVE) Students Act, which requires that elementary and secondary students in public schools receive age-appropriate training on suicide prevention and safety, and violence and social isolation prevention. The trainings focus on how to identify warning signs in classmates who may be at risk of harming themselves or others, and help students learn about taking these threats seriously and where to turn to for help.
Dr. Gunn said schools, parents and outside mental health experts should work in tandem. Parents can pay attention to their child's behavior, and listen to them if they say they need help.
"If your kid comes and talks to you about something they’re feeling, believe them and listen to them," she said.
At the school level, she said extracurriculars, expanded physical activity, having counselors on hand, providing healthy lunches (because certain foods impact mood), creating a space where kids can feel safe and supported, and implementing mindfulness practices are all helpful.
"I feel like the schools need to do things like stress management, mindfulness, meditation. And having counselors on hand is incredibly important," Gunn said.
The root of the problem
There are some factors experts say increase the risk of suicide in teens: drug and alcohol abuse, mental illness, access to guns, childhood abuse, suicide of a family member or friend, and prolonged stress.
Research from the National Institute of Mental Health found that adolescent suicides increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, where out of necessity more of daily life moved online and kids became isolated.
“We all went into survival mode for a little while, now reaping the consequences,” said Willis.
Gunn said she saw an increase in patients with suicidal ideation during and after the pandemic but is seeing a decrease now.
"I’m kind of knocking on wood, because I don’t want to jinx it," she said. "Schools are starting to do more to realize we need to help these students and help them adjust. Everyone is waking up now and realizing, 'Wow, we went through a lot.'"
Social media use could also play a role.
“We’re seeing more social media use, younger,” said Willis. “More and earlier, with less direct instruction and monitoring at those younger ages. They’re using it before we have an opportunity to inform them of appropriate use.”
Gunn agreed, and said she's troubled by social media videos her patients bring in and watch where other adolescents detail how they hurt themselves, or in extreme cases, complete a suicide on video.
"It's been horrific," she said. "In addition to that, there are videos veiled to be children's videos, cartoons and stuff, but the themes within them are pretty violent. It's easy for parents to miss because they're like 'Oh, it's a cartoon bear,' but really there are some disturbing themes."
Social media can also play a role in increasing pressure around popularity and body image, Gunn said. She's also had patients who tell her another student recorded them and posted it online without their knowledge.
"Of course, that's distressing and embarrassing," she said. "I 100% think that social media is a big issue when it comes to the mental health of teens."
The diocese plans to look into root causes of mental health issues in teams as the next iteration of its training.
Awareness through sports
Owen Tabor was a starting tight end for his high school’s varsity football team and a member of the powerlifting team. He worked in concessions at LSU baseball games, a job his parents said he loved. He also loved “The Office,” hanging out with his 13-year-old brother Reed, his cousins and his friends.
“He was a great big brother,” said Lisa. “And his friends were extremely important to him.”
After his death, the Tabors started to receive texts that started with, “You don’t know me, but …” People wanted to reach out and share their memories of Owen. One mother whose son is an introvert, but who Owen always said hi to, wrote the Tabors and said, “You don’t know me, but I think your son saved my son’s life.”
“Owen brought light into a room. Sometimes he was bigger than life. I don’t think he had any idea he was like that. He would get in a room and fill it,” said Lisa Tabor.
She said she didn’t think he knew anyone who had died by suicide and didn’t know enough to see the ripple effect it would cause for his family and community.
The Tabors plan to focus on student-athletes with their foundation. They hope they can get high-profile local athletes to partner with suicide survivors to speak at schools.
“Baton Rouge is a community of sports. If we can generate interest by incorporating sports, we can help generate awareness and get youth attention,” said Jason Tabor. “A lot of campaigns fall on deaf ears for kids if they’re from mental health experts.
They plan to start raising funding and awareness in Baton Rouge, but eventually spread to New Orleans, Lafayette, across the state and eventually across the country.
On Oct. 7, the foundation is participating in an Out of the Darkness Walk with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The Tabors hope Baton Rouge's participation can beat the national record.
The walk will raise awareness and funding for suicide prevention, and also incorporate an LSU tailgate.
“We’re not only focusing on prevention but also celebrating life,” said Tabor.
If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988, or chat at 988lifeline.org.
The Bridge Center for Hope offers resources for individuals experiencing a mental health or addiction crisis and can be reached at (225) 256-6604.