Bowlers from 20 different states, including the top teams from Louisiana, will be in action starting Saturday in the 2022 U.S. High School Bowling National Championships in Louisville, Kentucky.
This is the sixth such event with all-high school teams competing in the team event in their respective divisions. There will be a qualifying round, leading into the “Survivor” elimination rounds. On June 19-20, there will be singles competition for all bowlers.
Leading the teams from Louisiana is coach Bruce Himbert and his six-time state boys champions from Brother Martin. The Crusaders won the event in 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022. The team has been the dominant team for years in the state and had their closest battle to date in a championship year when Catholic pushed them to a 17-10 decision.
Both the Denham Springs boys and the five-time state champion Denham Springs girls will compete along with the state runner-up from C.E. Byrd in Shreveport and the Dutchtown girls.
Ryan Beam, the boys state champion from Dutchtown and 2021 state champion Jayden Hauck of Hammond will take part in the singles as well as St. Joseph’s Jordan Wingerter.
This should be a fascinating event bringing together teams that won state championships or bowled for championships in these 20 states and it should be very interesting. There are not a lot of events in the respective high school sports and so that’s what makes this event so exciting to see how it all plays out.
State tournament
Two weekends are in the books from the annual Louisiana USBC Open Championship at All Star Lanes in Baton Rouge and the JPAK Pro Shop #1 is first in handicap team with 2,921, with the Off Frequently team from Alexandria in second at 2,882. Entries 118, 120 and 115 from Baton Rouge are 4-6 with scores of 2,854, 2,825 and 2,822.
Entry 118 is the leading scratch team with the 2,854 score.
Michael Butler Sr. and Jr. from Alexandria led the handicap doubles with an amazing total of 1,637, with Daniel Portie and Wilford LeBlanc from Lake Charles at 1,506 in second. The top Baton Rouge team is Gregory Snee and Justin Veitch in fourth at 1,479.
James Boggess posted 858 for the lead in handicap singles, with Joseph Jones of Lake Charles second at 837. Grey James (832) and Ed Gant (768) are the top Baton Rouge players in third and fourth, respectively.
John Amedee leads the scratch singles with a nice total of 742, while Usie Nicholas from Lafayette rolled 738 and Joseph Jones from Lake Charles posted a 729.
In the handicap nine-game all-events, Joseph Jones of Lake Charles shot 2,358, while Aaron Jones posted a scratch score of 2,266 which is second in the handicap A-E and first obviously in the scratch division. James Grey from Baton Rouge is fifth in handicap at 2,200, while Amedee is the top scratch bowling from Baton Rouge in fourth. A total of 21 bowlers have thrown nine-game scratch sets of 2,000 or over which is a 222 average.
Veitch had the lone 300 game in the double event on Saturday, while Aaron Jones posted 299 and Russell Lohman had a 298, both in the team event.
Jones posted an 817 series for the best series of the tournament, while Grey posted an 803 in singles. Michael Butler, Sr., had a 798 and Veitch a 794.
We will see how all these scores pan out over the final weekend of the event here in Baton Rouge.
Spare notes
The U.S. Women’s Open is set to begin on Thursday from South Glens Falls, New York. The televised finals on the CBS Sports Network on Tuesday, June 21 at 6 p.m. Amazingly, the PWBA has already had an endurance week where someone could have bowled 24 games of qualifying, 24 games of match play for two mid-week events then another 24 games of match play for those that qualified for the finals of Sunday’s tournament, won by Bryanna Cote.
To make the TV finals a week from Tuesday, someone will have to get through 56 games of qualifying and match play. Wow.
Until we join you on June 28, good luck and good bowling.