Home is the place Thrive Academy’s Keith Dickerson came back to. For Craig Kuester, Slaughter Community Charter offered a new home to settle into.
While their stories are different, the two first-year head football coaches are part of the new landscape for District 6-1A.
“I was at Thrive back in 2015 when we were a charter school and things were just starting out,” Dickerson said. “Then I left to go to Donaldsonville. When the job came back open, I saw an opportunity. I see the possibility of building something successful here.”
The 38-year-old Dickerson is a former Istrouma standout who went on to play defensive line for Doug Williams and Melvin Spears at Grambling. He was an offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator at Donaldsonville.
Before stints at Donaldsonville and Thrive, Dickerson also had coaching stops at Scotlandville, Ferriday, Northwest and East Ascension.
Dickerson said his first official day at Thrive was July 1. Brian Glover, who coached Thrive in its first varsity season last fall, resigned after the season to become head coach at Grace King in the New Orleans area.
Kuester, 31, came to Slaughter last year as defensive coordinator after two college stints. He spent two years as the defensive quality coach at Southern Mississippi before coming to Slaughter.
The Ohio native grew up in the Cleveland area and was the co-defensive coordinator at Division II Lake Erie College before his time at Southern Miss. He also worked as a high school coach in Ohio and Miami before breaking into the college ranks.
Kuester, a former Marine, takes over for the school’s athletic director, Jacob Goudeau, who served as head coach last year on an interim basis. Kuester got to learn about the school and the Baton Rouge area in 2019-20.
“The small school college level is not what people think,” Kuester said. “The hours are long and pay isn’t what people think it is. I wanted to be around my family more.
“I was hired late last year. They told me if I did what I was supposed to do, I would be the head coach, and now I am. We've got a number of kids back from last year, and they're working hard. My wife is from Natchez and this is close to her family. We like it here.”
Both coaches said their respective teams have approximately 30 players involved in fall workouts, including several returning starters.
“Last year was rough because it was the first varsity season,” Dickerson said. “I do think we can surprise some people.”