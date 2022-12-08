The North Iberville Bears are this season’s Southern Youth Athletic Conference Senior Division Super Bowl champions, having defeated the Baton Rouge Tigers 32-12 for the title.
The team played this season in part for its coach, Guy Thomas, and to honor the memory of Thomas’ mother, who died one week before the regular season began. Thomas had considered giving up his role, but SYAC commissioners Lester Joseph and Reginald Bell, along with field supervisor Erroll Joseph and head official Felton Franklin, convinced Thomas to stay on for his players.
Parents, kids, school coaches and community volunteers backed the organization, along with parish and city officials.
The Bears lost one game in the regular season — to the Baton Rouge Tigers, who were undefeated heading into their rematch for the league championship.
Assistant coaches included Wesley Favorite, Harry Sanchez, Tredrick James, Alfred James and Briant Ross, along with his co-chair, Katherine Randle.
The teams:
Senior team (11- and 12-year-olds)
Coaches: Guy Thomas, Wesley Favorite, Harry Sanchez
Chaze Armster, Braeden Bullard, Dekai Butler, Jayden Carter, Braylon Christmas, Logan Duncan, Jeremy Favorite, Brinten Harris, Tarian Hawkins, Carlo Jones, Anthony Martin, Aiden Melancon, Jermari Mims, Joseph Mire, Harry Sanchez Jr, Raylen Snell, Javonte Thomas, Tristen Thompson.
Junior team (9- and 10-year-olds)
Coaches: Tredrick James and Blake Mims
Korey Allen, Chance Armster, Jordan Baise, Dewitt Cox Jr, Jamarion Gremillion, Floyd Harris, Jayceon Jackson, Carmine Jones, Joseph King, Josiah King, Kaiden Knighten, Jayce Martin, Xavier Randle, Xavier Thornton, John Vicks, Clarence Walls, Aaron Woolfolk Jr, Trevion Young.
Freshman team (5- and 6-year-olds)
Coaches: Alfred James and Briant Ross
Calvin Banks, Kadien Breaux, Kelton Breaux, Ethyn Cobb, Joshua King, Brycen Ross, Keldrick Rouse, Miyel Rowe, Chayse Simon, Ayden Smith, Jakyrie Thomas, Channing Walls.