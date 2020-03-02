A lot of UL women’s basketball followers will be scoreboard-watching other Sun Belt Conference games this weekend.
The Ragin’ Cajuns have two games left in their regular season, both at home against UT Arlington on Thursday and Texas State on Saturday, and they’re currently tied with Little Rock for fourth place in the Sun Belt standings entering Thursday’s play.
That number four spot is huge given the format for the Sun Belt’s women’s tournament. The top two seeds automatically advance to the tournament semifinals at New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center, while the third and fourth seeds host four-team “pod” tournaments next week that will advance one team each to the Crescent City as the other two semifinalists.
The Cajuns (16-11, 9-7) will host a “pod” as the number four seed if they win one more game than Little Rock over the weekend. The Trojans host Troy Thursday and South Alabama Saturday.
“This week is big for us,” said coach Garry Brodhead, whose team has already more than doubled last year’s seven-win total. “If we can close it out well, we have a great opportunity to host next week. We know we can compete with the top of the league, and I love the way we’re responding at the perfect time going into the tournament.”
UL proved Brodhead correct about competing with the top of the standings over the weekend in what became an 83-74 loss at league-leading (15-2) Coastal Carolina. The Cajuns, who won at the other league leader Troy (14-2) earlier this year, trailed by 13 points at the half but used a 27-point third quarter to take a one-point lead entering the fourth period.
“I told the team when we got down to our last four games that we were using this as the tournament,” Brodhead said. “We’ll probably meet up with Coastal or UTA when we get to the semifinals, so let’s use this to see the mistakes that we make and the things that we really do good on. To win the championship you’re going to have to win four games whether you host or not.”
Thursday’s game will be a good litmus test for his team’s possibilities. UTA (18-10, 12-4) is already locked in as the No. 3 seed and will host one of the four-team “pods” next Tuesday-Wednesday, and the Mavs rolled to a 79-52 win over the Cajuns in Arlington on Jan. 16.
But UL rebounded to win their next three, and the Cajuns enter Thursday’s 6 p.m. game — one that will be played on campus at historic Earl K. Long Gym since the Cajundome is unavailable — having won three in a row before Saturday’s loss at Coastal Carolina.
“The UTA game is going to be big for us to see how we’ll compete in the tournament,” Brodhead said. “I’ve always liked the fact that, toward the end of the season, we always kind of show up. I remember being the 11 seed my first year here and winning a first-round game against the five seed. Whoever’s playing the best at that time is going to win it. Texas State could be the 10 seed and they’re scary.”
The Cajun women haven’t played a game at Long Gym since March 26, 2016 when they defeated Weber State 87-85 in overtime to capture their second straight WBI national title. That game was also moved on campus because of Cajundome conflicts.
“I think playing there (Long Gym) would have been tough last year,” Brodhead said. “This year with the experience we have, I think we can get through it. I don’t know how excited they’ll be, so it’s my job to get them excited about playing there.”
The Cajuns can finish anywhere from fourth through sixth in the final standings depending on this week’s results around the Sun Belt. If they don’t host next week’s 4-5-8-9 pod (UTA will host the 3-6-7-10 seeds), they’ll almost definitely be traveling to Little Rock for their pod games Tuesday-Wednesday.
“We showed last week that when we play good teams, especially on the defensive side, we can be really good,” Brodhead said. “We held one of the better offensive teams in the conference (Appalachian State) to six points in the first quarter, and a really good Coastal team to nine in the third. We have the ability.”