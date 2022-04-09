Scheffler survives wild, windy cold day to lead Masters by 3

Scottie Scheffler walks on the 13th fairway during the third round at the Masters golf tournament on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Augusta, Ga.

 AP PHOTO BY DAVID J. PHILLIP

Masters primer: Final Round

A look at the 86th Masters tournament heading into championship Sunday:

Leading

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler shot a 1-under par 71 Friday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round over Cameron Smith. Scheffler is at 9 under 207 while Smith is at 210 after a 68.

Lurking

First-round leader Sungjae Im bounced back from a first-hole double bogey to shoot a 1 under 71. He’s at 4 under 212, five strokes back of Scheffler but alone in third place.

Shot of the day

Charl Schwartzel, playing in the final group with Scheffler, spun a wedge back into the hole on the par-4 10th hole from 136 yards for an eagle 2. It was the second eagle at the tough 10th in as many days after a 2 there Friday by Gary Woodland. There have now been 10 eagles all-time at No. 10.

Interesting/amazing stat

No Masters winner has come from outside the final paring since Danny Willett shot a 67 to win in 2016 to win by three over Lee Westwood and 54-hole leader Jordan Spieth.

Where’s Tiger?

Tiger Woods struggled mightily with the putter and shot a 6 over 78 to drop out of contention. He’s at 7 over going into Sunday, tied for 41st??? place. Woods said he had no feel for the greens, unleashing four three putts (including on the last three holes) and a four putt.

Live from Augusta National: Sunday’s TV and online coverage

9:15 a.m.                     Featured Groups                     Masters.com

9:30 a.m.                     Holes 4, 5 and 6          Masters.com

10 a.m.                        Masters on the Range             CBS Sports Network, Masters.com

10:45 a.m.                   Amen Corner Live                  Masters.com

11:30 a.m.                   Holes 15 and 16                      Masters.com

1 p.m.                          Final round coverage              CBS, Masters.com

6 p.m.                          Green jacket ceremony           Masters.com

All times CDT

Featured groups and tee times

9:20 a.m.                     Tyrell Hatton (225) and Billy Horschel (226)

9:50 a.m.                     Jon Rahm (223) and Tiger Woods (223)

12:50 p.m.                   Rory McIlroy (217) and Collin Morikawa (217)

1:40 p.m.                     Scottie Scheffler (207) and Cameron Smith (210)

All times CDT

The last word

“Exactly what you just said: never give up. Always chase after your dreams.”

— Tiger Woods on hope fans may have received from him playing in The Masters

