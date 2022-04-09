Masters primer: Final Round
A look at the 86th Masters tournament heading into championship Sunday:
Leading
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler shot a 1-under par 71 Friday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round over Cameron Smith. Scheffler is at 9 under 207 while Smith is at 210 after a 68.
Lurking
First-round leader Sungjae Im bounced back from a first-hole double bogey to shoot a 1 under 71. He’s at 4 under 212, five strokes back of Scheffler but alone in third place.
Shot of the day
Charl Schwartzel, playing in the final group with Scheffler, spun a wedge back into the hole on the par-4 10th hole from 136 yards for an eagle 2. It was the second eagle at the tough 10th in as many days after a 2 there Friday by Gary Woodland. There have now been 10 eagles all-time at No. 10.
Interesting/amazing stat
No Masters winner has come from outside the final paring since Danny Willett shot a 67 to win in 2016 to win by three over Lee Westwood and 54-hole leader Jordan Spieth.
Where’s Tiger?
Tiger Woods struggled mightily with the putter and shot a 6 over 78 to drop out of contention. He’s at 7 over going into Sunday, tied for 41st??? place. Woods said he had no feel for the greens, unleashing four three putts (including on the last three holes) and a four putt.
Live from Augusta National: Sunday’s TV and online coverage
9:15 a.m. Featured Groups Masters.com
9:30 a.m. Holes 4, 5 and 6 Masters.com
10 a.m. Masters on the Range CBS Sports Network, Masters.com
10:45 a.m. Amen Corner Live Masters.com
11:30 a.m. Holes 15 and 16 Masters.com
1 p.m. Final round coverage CBS, Masters.com
6 p.m. Green jacket ceremony Masters.com
All times CDT
Featured groups and tee times
9:20 a.m. Tyrell Hatton (225) and Billy Horschel (226)
9:50 a.m. Jon Rahm (223) and Tiger Woods (223)
12:50 p.m. Rory McIlroy (217) and Collin Morikawa (217)
1:40 p.m. Scottie Scheffler (207) and Cameron Smith (210)
All times CDT
The last word
“Exactly what you just said: never give up. Always chase after your dreams.”
— Tiger Woods on hope fans may have received from him playing in The Masters