As LSU's showdown with Auburn wore on in Tiger Stadium, the normally bright green turf was littered with more and more brown pockmarks.

The torn-up sod was discussed heavily on the TV broadcast, and largely believed to be a product of multiple inches of rain as Tropical Storm Olga ripped through the region overnight.

The turf is planned to be replaced completely following LSU's final home game, a Nov. 30 showdown with Texas A&M.

"Receivers are slipping on the back-shoulder throws, you can see how the turf is giving up," said CBS's Gary Danielson over an image of a bit of torn up grass.

The scene was a hot topic on social media, with many expressing surprise at the conditions, as well as the fact that LSU doesn't have synthetic turf. One such comment state that the field "looks like a goat ranch."

LSU's field is a MESS!! pic.twitter.com/KCepEs53zA — I'M SEEING GHOSTS (@FTBeard11) October 26, 2019

Damn LSU field looks like a goat ranch. With all that speed every year they should have turf. I know they’re getting new field but it’s 10yrs too late. — Terence "TJ" Johnson (@tj4sho88) October 26, 2019

If this was at Auburn, LSU would accuse us of trying to have bad turf to slow them down. Since it is in Baton Rouge it is just them doing a poor job at lawn maintenance — John Ringer (@jkringer) October 26, 2019

The commentary made it to the halftime program, as well, with host Adam Zucker greeting viewers with: "Oh, they're tearing it up in Baton Rouge today."

An LSU official confirmed that plans to fully replaced the sod at Tiger Stadium have been in discussion for some time. The sod is partially replaced each year after the Bayou Country Superfest, but a complete replacement hasn't been done in about 10 years.

Plans have also been approved to replace the synthetic turf on one of the practice fields at the Charles McClendon Outdoor Practice Facility, among work that is expected to cost approximately $1.3 million.

LSU and Auburn were tied at halftime.