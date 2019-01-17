Southeastern Louisiana football fans won’t have to wait for September to see their Lions play in the second season under coach Frank Scelfo.
The Lions open 2019 at home in an Aug. 31 match against FCS power Jacksonville State at Strawberry Stadium to kick off a slate that includes five home games and a trip to Ole Miss. SLU is playing 12 games under an NCAA rule that allows FCS teams the extra game in a season with 14 playing dates.
“I’m excited about the schedule,” Scelfo said. “If we want to go and be and do what we’re planning on doing, we’ve got to play those guys. We can’t just talk about it, we’ve got to prove it. I told (athletic director) Jay (Artigues), ‘Let’ play them all.’
“It’s always good to open the season at home. But the ability to bring in a quality opponent with a great reputation and history helps you prepare and measure where you are right off the bat. You want to play as many as you can.”
The Lions also have home games against Lamar (Sept. 21), Incarnate Word (Oct. 12), Stephen F. Austin (Nov. 2) and Nicholls State in the regular season-ending River Bell Classic (Nov. 21).
The Jacksonville State game is the first of a home-and-home with the Gamecocks, who have won the past five Ohio Valley Conference championships and went 9-4 last season. It’s the first meeting between the two since 1978 with JSU holding a 6-4-1 edge. SLU will return the game Sept. 19, 2020, in Jacksonville, Alabama.
In Week 2, the Lions will play at Bethune-Cookman to complete a two-game series in which BCU beat Southeastern 28-23 in Hammond in 2017. Bethune-Cookman finished 2018 with a 7-5 mark and tied for second in conference play at 5-2.
The Ole Miss game Sept. 14 will be the second meeting between the schools with the No. 5-ranked Rebels winning 52-6 in Oxford, Mississippi, in 2009. It’s the fourth consecutive year with a Power 5 foe and second straight against an SEC team. The Lions fell 31-0 at LSU last season.
Signing day Part II
Scelfo said he’s hoping to sign seven more recruits in the signing day period that starts Feb. 6 per NCAA rules. The Lions signed players 23 in the early period that started Dec. 19.
“We have some targeted positions we’re going after, groups we need to strengthen,” Scelfo said. “That’s whether it’s the high school, junior college or transfer routes.”
2019 Southeastern Louisiana schedule
Aug. 31 – Jacksonville State
Sept. 7 – at Bethune-Cookman
Sept. 14 – at Ole Miss
Sept. 21 – Lamar*
Sept. 28 – at Northwestern State*
Oct. 5 – at McNeese*
Oct. 12 – UIW*
Oct. 26 – at Houston Baptist*
Nov. 2 – Stephen F. Austin*
Nov. 9 – at Central Arkansas*
Nov. 16 – at Abilene Christian*
Nov. 21 – Nicholls State*