HOUSTON — Frank Scelfo knows quarterbacks.
Southeastern Louisiana’s new head coach has 15 years of experience coaching the position at the collegiate level with another three in the NFL.
Scelfo taught Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles at the University of Arizona and Blake Bortles with the Jacksonville Jaguars. At Tulane, Scelfo produced four NFL talents, including the program’s all-time leading passer in Patrick Ramsey.
He is, in every sense of the word, an expert.
The one thing Scelfo doesn’t know yet is who will play quarterback for the Lons come Sept. 1.
Making his debut at the Southland Conference media day on Thursday, Scelfo was no closer to naming a Week 1 starter than he was when he first took the SLU job in January.
He said the race is down to three candidates: Lorenzo Nunez, Chason Virgil and Byron Walker.
“Understanding and evaluating all of our guys is critical," he said. "Right now we have three guys that are competing. … All three of those guys are going to get quality reps. They got them in the spring, they’ve had a good summer, we’ll give them a good fall at camp and then we’ll make a decision closer to the opening date.”
Scelfo said there isn't a timeline to decide a starter leading into the season, not ruling out the possibility of letting the competition play out into the first few weeks of the season.
Nunez enters the year as the likely frontrunner after starting nine games in 2017, while throwing for 1,101 yards and 11 touchdowns on a 75-of-165 clip. The 6-foot-3 junior also ran for 353 yards and five scores on his way to being named Southland Newcomer of the Year.
But Nunez's experience may not be as much of a factor as it would be with other programs.
When Scelfo came in, he brought a new offensive system and terminology, effectively leveling the playing field for all three candidates.
“It’s a brand-new offense,” offensive lineman Alfred Beverly said. “It was easy to work with all of them because they had to learn the offense the same way we had to learn the system. None of them really had an advantage.”
Walker, a 5-10 sophomore, completed 19 of 36 for 355 yards and seven touchdowns.
Virgil isn’t exactly green, either.
A Fresno State transfer, Virgil came to Southeastern in the brief period between former coach Ron Roberts departing to become the defensive coordinator at Louisiana-Lafayette and Scelfo’s hiring.
A 6-1 junior, Virgil started 14 games for Fresno before losing the starting job three games into his sophomore season to transfer Marcus McMaryion. He completed 48 of 83 passes last season for 524 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.
Virgil was Southeastern’s representative at the Manning Passing Academy last month in Thibodaux, an annual gathering of some of the best starting quarterbacks in college football.
While being selected as a counselor for the prestigious camp is considered an honor by many in the sport, Scelfo said there’s little to be read into concerning Virgil’s invitation. Scelfo said Archie Manning — a longtime friend of Scelfo’s from when he used to help with the camp — specifically requested Virgil.
Southeastern did not bring a quarterback to media day, but Virgil had praise for Nunez while in Thibodaux.
“Lorenzo, he’s a great guy, great quarterback,” Virgil said at the Manning Academy. “He has every right to be here just like I do and Byron does, as well. We can all play and that’s a great situation for us to have. You saw the (Philadelphia) Eagles do it this year.”
Like the Eagles, Scelfo knows he'll likely need more than one quarterback ready to play.
“Those guys get hit a bunch,” Scelfo said. “You’ve got to have two guys ready at all times. Tell me who’s the starter in Baton Rouge (at LSU)? Even if they name him, who’s going to finish (the season)? Every year, you better have two guys ready to start because you’re one play away.”