The Big Ten conference announced that the teams could move to a conference-only set-up for fall sports this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

If fall sports are allowed to play, the conference will move to conference-only opponents, according to a release from the conference. It will impact all fall sports, including football.

"We are facing uncertain and unprecedented times, and the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, game officials, and others associated with our sports programs and campuses remain our number one priority," a release from conference leadership reads.

The decision impacts 36 scheduled opponents, including 28 from the FBS and eight from the FCS, according to a report from ESPN.

"By limiting competition to other Big Ten institutions, the Conference will have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic," the conference's press release reads.

Read the full release from the conference here.

The Big Ten isn't the only conference opting for this change.

ACC football is also expected to move to a conference-only schedule, according to a report from Stadium.

The Pac-12 could also follow suit in the coming days with a conference-only schedule, according to a report from The Athletic.