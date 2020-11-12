Editor's note: We're reprising our review of the seven Masters sandwiches for this unprecedented November Masters week from what was supposed to be Masters week in April.
If you want to become a member of the Masters’ club, Augusta National Golf Club, you can’t ask. You have to be invited to join.
But if you want to enjoy a Masters Club — sandwich that is — when the Masters is played, all you have to do is fork over $2.50 at the concession stand. Or charge one to your account when your Augusta National membership invitation finally comes through.
The Masters Club sandwich is not at all what I think of as a classic club sandwich. That is made of three pieces of toasted bread, with turkey, bacon, lettuce and tomato, cut into quarters. The Augusta version is on a hamburger-style bun with slices of ham and turkey and white cheese (in my case, Havarti) and a little mayonnaise and mustard to liven things up. Not at all the same thing, but it doesn’t mean it isn’t tasty in its own way.
Again, when it comes to Masters concession food, it's not what you're eating but where it comes from. As for the cup in the photo, they're reserved for craft or imported beer at the tournament (regular domestic beer comes in a clear cup). In 2019, a beer only ran you $4 for domestic and $5 for craft and imported. So this whole combo could be had for $6.50 or $7.50.
You can easily make one of these at home while enjoying coverage of the tournament. Here’s the TV schedule for Friday (all times Central):
MASTERS FRIDAY TV, ONLINE VIEWING SCHEDULE
6 a.m.-noon — SportsCenter at The Masters: ESPN
6 a.m.-noon — Live From The Masters: Golf Channel
6:30 a.m.-3:15 p.m. — Amen Corner Live: Masters.com, ESPN+
6:45 a.m.-4:30 p.m. — Featured groups: Masters.com, ESPN+, CBSSports.com
6:55 a.m.-4:45 p.m. — Holes 4, 5 and 6: Masters.com, ESPN+, CBSSports.com
7:15 a.m.-3:45 p.m. — Holes 15 and 16: Masters.com, ESPN+, CBSSports.com
Noon-4:30 p.m. — Round 2 coverage, ESPN
4:30-6:30 p.m. — Live From The Masters: Golf Channel
10:35-10:50 p.m. — Round 2 highlights: CBS
FRIDAY’S SANDWICH: Ham & cheese on rye