It’s the most wonderful time of the year.
And we’re not referring to the wrapping of presents, although whoever invented gift bags deserves the eternal gratitude of every guy who’s cursed through trying to do it the old-fashioned way.
No, we’re talking about the discussion of if, when and how the College Football Playoff should expand from four teams.
Usually it’s an exercise in futility and frustration by pundits, some of whom know what they’re talking about and some who don’t; and fans, both passionate and casual.
But Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby, among the most respected of the conference leaders who control the CFP, broke omerta about the subject last week, telling Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic, “This is an appropriate time to start talking about it.”
Now that’s certainly not very radical.
However, when you consider that about all retiring Sun Belt Conference commissioner Karl Benson would say is, “We have not had any discussions about expansion. Our first four years in the current system have been very successful,” Bowlsby is a virtual Henry Hill of Goodfellas fame.
West Virginia president Gordon Gee chimed in with, “Let’s take a look at what’s working and not working. We don’t need to wait for another six years (when the CFP contacts expire).”
Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly added fuel to the fire Saturday when he said "the commissioners have an appetite to begin dialogue” on expansion and that he “would register a vote” for it.
And remember, the Fighting Irish made this year’s Football Four.
So there. Persons of influence are publicly supporting expansion — or at least considering the merits and methods of it.
The commissioners get a chance to have serious dialogue about the subject they meet Jan. 7, the day of the CFP championship game in Santa Clara, California.
It just so happens that there’s a look-in at the setup after next season, which marks the halfway point of the original CFP setup.
If the commissioners don’t take a deep dive into the matter, then they’re committing professional malfeasance at doing what is best for college football.
Because the time has come to either (a) expand the playoffs to eight teams starting with the 2020 season (doing by next year, when the title game is played in New Orleans, isn’t feasible), or (b) come up with definitive and convincing reasons to put the subject to rest.
Which they can’t.
The current system, which took years to come to fruition after the ups and downs of the BCS, isn’t working because, in the words of CBS senior writer Jerry Palm, “It was set up to fail. That’s why they locked themselves into a 12-year contract to try to keep from having to expand.”
Except that Big Ten commissioner Jim Delaney probably didn’t envision his league being shut out of the playoffs for the past two years. Ditto for the Pac-12.
That’s a lot of the country with ostensibly little interest in what could become the fourth Alabama-Clemson meeting — to be precise, it's the 44 percent of the population residing in the 17 states where there are schools from those two leagues.
And if the CFP selection committee had gone with Georgia over Oklahoma for the No. 4 seed, that would have eliminated the Big 12 as well.
The Power Five conferences can’t go on with one or more of their number guaranteed not to be in the playoffs. And the Group of Five deserves representation as well, lest a messy legal challenge develop, like was threatened when former Tulane president Scott Cowen formed his coalition back in 2003.
UCF not getting close to making the playoffs despite back-to-back undefeated seasons has given that issue legitimacy.
The argument that since Alabama and Clemson are double-digit favorites against Oklahoma and Notre Dame in this year’s semifinals and thus there can’t be four more teams with a legitimate chance to win it all begs the question of how the sport would benefit from an eight-team playoff.
So how to do it?
The best formula is for automatic berths for the five Power Five champions, two wild cards picked by committee or perhaps going back to the polls and computer formula, and the top-ranked Group of Five champion.
Everybody’s represented, and playoff-worthy teams like Georgia and Michigan get their shots along with the best of the Group of Five.
That way the conferences also could retain control of how many league games they play, etc., a sticking point for the Big Ten in particular.
Quarterfinal games would be played on home sites, ideally on the weekend before Christmas to eliminate conflict with finals, or the weekend before.
This year, the schedule would have been No. 8 Washington at No. 1 Alabama, No. 5 Georgia at No. 4 Oklahoma, No. 7 UCF at No. 2 Clemson and No. 6 Ohio State at No. 3 Notre Dame.
Yeah. Wow.
Semifinals would be played as they are now, at rotating sites among the New Year’s Six bowls. Only they would be played on Jan. 1, sandwiched around the Rose Bowl in the two years out of three it’s not a semifinal.
Sorry Sugar Bowl. You go back into the pool with the other New Year’s Six games in your non-semifinal years.
But which would be better for attendance for Georgia-Texas — Dec. 29, a Saturday when the semis are being played this year, or Jan. 1, a Tuesday?
The championship game would be played a minimum of 10 days after the semis at the current rotating sites.
There are obstacles to overcome.
No. 1. is money. ESPN overpaid for the CFP — $450 million a year for three games annually — and lost 2 million subscribers in fiscal 2017 alone.
Actually, the schools should play the quarterfinals for free in gratitude for what ESPN has meant to the sport.
You've also got to worry about players' health. Expansion would mean 16 games for the teams making the title game. That’s extra risk for those who are supposedly playing only for their scholarships.
It’s been suggested that the conferences can eliminate their championship games. But that’s not going to happen.
Already we’re seeing prominent players deciding to skip bowl games rather than risk injury and jeopardize their draft status. Someone from a playoff team will invariably be next.
There also would be more pressure to pay the players. That gets into a ton of logistical and legal issues.
The bowl system, particularly the top-tier games like the Sugar Bowl, would also suffer.
But watching the joy of Tulane first becoming bowl-eligible and then beating UL-Lafayette on Saturday belies the theory that there are too many bowl games. Find a way to maintain the bowl system and maybe even make it better.
There would be the fear than eight teams would be a slippery slope to 16. That would be the end of college football as we know it, although change in all areas comes at us much faster than before.
Eight would an improvement.
In fact, Benson relates how he was told by an TV executive back in the 1990s when he was commissioner of the WAC that that ideal playoff formula is 4-2-1.
That’s the model which has made the NCAA basketball tournament so successful — three weekends of games building to a championship drawing maximum interest.
So come on, Santa.
Do us a solid and make college football’s power brokers admit they’ve seen the light.
We’ll leave extra milk and cookies under the tree.