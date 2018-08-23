LSU players went nuts as they learned of the surprise announcement that the NCAA had reinstated defensive back Kristian Fulton.

Fulton was originally serving a 2-year suspension for tampering with a drug test.

Greedy Williams posted a video on Twitter, titled "Kbaby free" of the team cheering and lifting Fulton up in the locker room as they celebrated the news.

"Freedom man, can't hold him down," says Williams in the video.

Just two weeks ago the NCAA denied an appeal of Fulton's two-year punishment for tampering with a February 2017 drug test. The NCAA handed Fulton the punishment for allegedly using another person’s urine as his own in an NCAA drug test.

"Elated, and I know the team’s elated," Orgeron said of the NCAA's decision. "Was not expecting this at all," he added.

The reason for the change? According to Sports Illustrated, LSU Athletic Director Joe Alleva sent the NCAA a letter outlining reasons why Fulton should be reinstated. One of those reasons was that Fulton violated a "urine substitution" rule rather than a "tampering rule," which carries a longer penalty. That argument led the NCAA to change its mind.