LAKE CHARLES — McNeese State will welcome six inductees into its Sports Hall of Fame at the Cowboys' Sept. 29 home football game against Stephen F. Austin.
The class is highlighted by former football star Jermaine Martin, a Lafayette native who holds the school record for career receptions and receiving yards and helped McNeese to the 2002 national championship game.
The other inductees are football's Bill Moseley, women's basketball's Ashlyn and Caitlyn Baggett, track and field's Ben Chretien and baseball's Jace Peterson.
A pregame ceremony will take place in the Cowboy Club Room beginning at 4:45 p.m. with an introduction and speeches by each individual. Recognition of the class will also take place at halftime of the game.