BR.olemisslsu 051622 MJ 002.JPG

LSU pitcher Jacob Hasty (47) picks up the ball off a bunt by Ole Miss first baseman Tim Elko (25) in the top of the third inning during the final game of an SEC series at Alex Box Stadium on the Campus of LSU on Sunday, May 15, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL JOHNSON

LSU dropped from No. 16 to No. 37 in the RPI rankings following its series loss to Ole Miss, falling to a 14-13 conference record. 

The Rebels, which entered the series at No. 48 are now one spot from LSU at No. 38 after the three-game sweep, eliminating the Tigers' chance at hosting a regional. The Tigers are now fourth in the SEC West, trailing Arkansas, Texas A&M and Auburn.

The Tigers remain in the Top 25 at No. 20 on Perfect Game's list while also moving from No. 15 to No. 24 in the USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll.

But for the first time this season, LSU was left off of multiple polls, losing its spot in the Top 25 of Collegiate Baseball, Baseball America and D1 Baseball's lists. 

LSU faces Vanderbilt on the road this weekend. The Commodores are No. 3 in the RPI standings, No. 11 by Collegiate Baseball, No. 21 by Baseball America and No. 21 by D1 Baseball. 

