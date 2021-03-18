The pros at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open are used to stiff winds at Le Triomphe Country Club, but Thursday’s windy and chilly conditions still caught many off guard during the morning wave of the Korn Ferry Tour event.
“It was so cold,” said Andrew Novak, a native of Raleigh, North Carolina, who finished a 3-under 69 as part of the fourth group off the tee. “I had three layers on; I had rain pants on; I had hand warmers — it didn’t matter. I was shocked with how windy it was and how cold it was. We play the Bahamas, and it’s not that windy at 6 a.m.”
Max Greyserman, a Florida native who led the morning wave with a 4-under 67, said the wind was coming from the opposite direction from when golfers played their practice rounds earlier this week.
“The practice rounds were kind of pointless, almost, from the wind direction standpoint, but I’ve been playing in a lot of wind down in Florida,” he said.
That wind died down somewhat during the afternoon, and that allowed the late starters in the 144-player field to post scores that are more traditional at the 36th annual Korn Ferry Tour event, which carries a $600,000 purse.
The field averaged 72.57 during Thursday’s first round over the 7,061-yard, par-71 layout, including a nearly 73 average for the morning wave. The last time the field average was above 1-over 72 in any Louisiana Open round was more than a decade ago in 2010.
A good example was the 463-yard par-4 ninth hole — annually one of the easier par-4s on the course but a hole that played into the teeth of the 25-mph gusting wind Thursday. The ninth allowed only six birdies against 50 bogeys or worse, and its 4.40 average made it the second-toughest hole on the course after the 513-yard par-4 14th (4.46), which has ranked among the Korn Ferry Tour’s 25 hardest holes in each of the past eight seasons.
“Nine’s brutal,” said Las Vegas product Taylor Montgomery, who had a 3-under 68 in the opening round and scrambled for a par at the ninth after an up-and-down from a bunker. “It hit 3-wood wedge in the practice round, and today I hit 3-wood hybrid and it was still short. The wind change made it really tough.”
Greyserman’s only bogey of the day came at the ninth, just before a double-bogey at the 10th and four birdies in a six-hole stretch on the back side.
“I hit everything I could with a 4-iron for my second shot,” he said of his par on No. 9. “In the practice round I hit a smooth driver, didn’t play it super aggressive and I had an 8-iron in. Today it was a completely different hole.”
The course was a little more forgiving in the afternoon, with European Tour veteran Peter Uihlein of Jupiter, Florida, Australian Harrison Endycott and England’s David Skinns holding the top three spots through 16 holes in the afternoon wave.
Uihlein, who played two years on the PGA Tour in 2018-19 and advanced to the FedEx Playoffs in 2018, birdied five holes on the front side including one at the unforgiving ninth hole, and stood atop the field at 6 under until he bogeyed the par-4 15th to drop into a tie with Endycott and Skinns.
Skinns, a five-year veteran on the Korn Ferry Tour, used an eagle 3 at the par-5 fifth hole to jump-start a round that included four birdies through his first 16 holes.
At least Uihlein and Skinns had guaranteed spots in the Open field this week. Endycott, a rookie on the Korn Ferry Tour, was an alternate in the field until veteran Ryan Brehm withdrew late Tuesday, and the Aussie made the most of that opportunity in Thursday’s first round. He had six birdies in a 12-hole stretch, including the 10th, 12th and 13th that pushed him to 5 under late in the opening round.
Because of COVID-19 protocols with the PGA Tour and local guidelines, no spectators are allowed at this year’s Open. Along with the weather, that was a big change for many of the players who had played in previous Louisiana Opens.
The tournament’s second round gets underway at 7:20 a.m. Friday off the Nos. 1 and 10 tees. The 144-player field will be cut to the low 65 and ties for the final rounds Saturday and Sunday.