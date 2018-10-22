Louisiana Tech put their stamp on a major early-season college bowling tournament Sunday, winning the Allstate Sugar Bowl Intercollegiate event, hosted by Tulane at Colonial Lanes.
Tech ran the table of three matches on Sunday in the three-day event after entering the day as the fourth seed. In the opening match against No. 3 seed Tulane, Louisiana Tech won the best-of-seven Baker match, 4.5-1.5. In the semifinals, Louisiana Tech was able to take down No. 4 Sam Houston State 4-0.
That set up a championship match with No. 6 Stephen F. Austin.
The Lady Techsters won the first two games and after a tie, scored a 200-192 decision in game four to take a 3.5-0.5 lead. But Stephen F. Austin came back to take games six and seven by scores of 173-167 and 218-171 to leave the match tied at 3.5-3.5.
In NCAA play, in a best-of-seven tie, the five players bowl half-a-game. That basically means one time around in frames six through 10. The Techsters opened the match with six consecutive strikes and won the rolloff, 129-118, to claim the title for third-year coach Matt Nantais.
Nantais has Tech ranked 17th in the national poll after a season in which they had six top-10 finishes a year ago. He came to Ruston after five years at Valparaiso.
Host Tulane was only able to win one of the three matches on Sunday, losing to Louisiana Tech, North Carolina A&T (which was 11-2 overall in the event) before beating UAB to finish fifth with an 8-5 record.
Southern University finished 12th with a 4-9 mark and Grambling was 14th at 1-12.
Alabama State also was entered and local product Bailee Chapman had her first collegiate 200 in competition with a 221 game.
Most of these teams will be in action in a couple of week at Sam Houston State.
U.S. Open
The final major of 2018 on the pro bowling tour actually begins Wednesday with a PTQ qualifying session to add the few final spots to the select field taking part in this prestigious event which this year is in Wichita, Kansas.
The tournament proper begins on Friday with three days of qualifying and unlike some past years when the three shifts each day rotated around conditions of fresh oil, the burn condition and the double burn condition, which set new standards for some contestants lofting the ball over the far left gutter cap. This year, every round and every squad will be conducted on fresh oil.
The tournament will continue until the televised finals on Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. live on CBS Sports Network when the five player stepladder will be contested.
After that event, the Fox Sports era will finally commence on Dec. 23 with a season ending PBA clash.
This past week was the Fall Swing in Oklahoma and interesting that the PBA Tour had Marshall Holman in to speak to the players about their role as entertainers. Holman has become an unofficial ambassador for the PBA and with the change in networks for television and the new home for streaming broadcasts there is a chance for PBA players to show a little more of themselves on broadcasts.
Also, how about the news that the PBA and Fox will offer $1 million for a 300 game in the finals of four 2019 tournaments. That’s right one million dollars. I can’t get three-in-a-row for fifty cents without sweating. What is it going to feel like on the approach with nine or 10 strikes in a row for that money.
The 300 game bonus will be at stake during FOX Sports’ live telecasts of the PBA Tournament of Champions on FOX (Feb. 10); the PBA Players Championship on FS1 on Feb. 17; the Go Bowling! Indianapolis Open on FS1 (Feb. 24); and the PBA World Championship on FS1 (March 21 in prime time).
There have been 26 perfect games on television, but ironically only two in the championship match. One was in 1988 by Bob Benoit and the other in 1993 by Mike Aulby.
Honor Roll/Spare Notes
Paul Brown led the scoring with a 771 set at All-Star with a 268 high game. Bernadine Thompson had a 652 (247) to lead the women. Joshua Green had the high youth set of 635, while Steve McIntyre had a 696 (255) to lead senior league bowlers. Mike Cook had a 300 game
Finally, don’t forget you can still get your city tournament entries in the next couple of days for the event in the first two weekends of November. We are back with you on Nov. 6. Until then, good luck and good bowling.