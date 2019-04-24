PGA Tour officials are keeping their fingers crossed that the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on Thursday will go off without a hitch at TPC Louisiana in Avondale.
According to Weather.com, the chance of rain at 7 a.m. when the first players are scheduled to tee off in the $7.3 million event is 45 percent.
From there, the chances increase to 95 percent by 10 a.m. with more rain forecast through the late-afternoon hours.
Fore!Kids Foundation CEO Steve Worthy, whose group stages the event each spring, said PGA Tour meteorologists believe the golfers may be able to play through the rain for much of the day — perhaps getting through 2 or 3 p.m.
“That would be wonderful,” Worthy said Wednesday. “They felt like the more severe stuff with electrical activity would be later in the afternoon.”
When asked about ticketholders, Worthy said the plan is to play the weather by ear with respect to rainchecks.
“If there’s a certain point in the morning where (fans) come and they don’t get but a couple of hours, we would honor the tickets the next day,” he said.
“We hope we get a break, but certainly, we’re excited about the forecast for the weekend.”
The forecast calls for a 10 percent rain chance Friday and Sunday with no precipitation expected on Saturday.