Southeastern Louisiana got an unexpected, if unwanted, break in its preparation for a trip to Oxford, Mississippi, to play the Ole Miss Rebels.
Having last week’s game at Bethune-Cookman cancelled because of Hurricane Dorian gave coach Frank Scelfo the opportunity for better preparation, but it’s still a tall order for the Lions at 3 p.m. Saturday.
The Lions (1-0) went back to a training-camp type of schedule, with emphasis on individual drills and fundamentals. Coaches had extra time to look at film and evaluate some of the younger players who haven't gotten as many reps as some teammates.
Scelfo said the team was a day ahead this week with the games 16 days apart, and there is no added pressure as an FCS team against an opponent from the Southeastern Conference. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network Alternate.
“The goal is for us to play better this week against Ole Miss than we did against Jacksonville State,” Scelfo said.
“We’re applying pressure in practice every day; we just want to eliminate the stress. Our approach this week is no different than it was against Jacksonville State and the same as it will be for Lamar next week.”
The Lions are stepping up in class against a Rebels team that shut down Arkansas’ running game in a 31-17 victory last Saturday in Oxford. Ole Miss allowed only 62 yards rushing and 2.3 yards per carry and produced 483 yards on offense.
“I thought they completely dominated Arkansas, especially on defense,” Scelfo said. “That’s where they are really strong. They’ve got an older group. They’re athletic, long and physical. They pose some problems in protection, and their secondary is well rounded. We’ll have to do some things schematically to get guys open. Our receivers will have to work hard to get open.”
The Lions counter a strong Ole Miss defense with an offense that produced a good balance of 146 yards rushing and 238 passing for 384 total in a 35-14 victory against Jacksonville State. Quarterback Chason Virgil, who passed for 164 yards and a touchdown before injuring his left, non-throwing shoulder, should be back at 100 percent.
Backup quarterback Cole Kelley, who threw for 74 yards and two touchdowns, will be back in a limited role. He also carried five times for 19 yards rushing, much the same way Florida used Tim Tebow in its national championship season in 2006.
Six receivers combined for 16 receptions in the opener but are facing a Rebels defense that is the strength of the team. The Rebels have switched to a 3-4 defense under new coordinator Mike MacIntyre.
“The intensity they’re playing with is different,” Scelfo said. “They’ve taken it up a notch, a lot more organized. They don’t come at you from a lot of different angles, but they know who they are. They play really hard.”
On offense, the Rebels are young, but redshirt freshman quarterback Matt Corral threw for 246 yards and two touchdowns last week. Senior running back Scottie Phillips rushed for 143 yards and two scores. And Scelfo has an idea of how the Rebels like to operate having coached with Ole Miss offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez, formerly the coach at West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona.
“He’s a guy that wants to take shots down field when they can,” Scelfo said. “He doesn’t like 15-play drives; he’d rather score quick. They are going to take some shots, try to get over the top.
“They’re not going to overlook us; that’s not who they are as professionals. We’ve got to play well, do what we’re supposed to do. You don’t have to play a perfect game, but you can’t hurt yourself with pre-snap penalties and turnovers.”