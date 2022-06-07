There won’t be any Louisiana schools going to Omaha for the College World Series this season. The four Louisiana teams (LSU, University of Louisiana, Louisiana Tech and Southeastern Louisiana) that reached the NCAA Baseball Tournament were all eliminated in the regionals over the past few days. But that doesn’t mean Louisiana won’t be represented in the super regionals that begin this weekend. There are still 10 players from Louisiana on the rosters of the 16 remaining teams. Southern Miss, which defeated LSU on Monday in the Hattiesburg regional, leads the way with five Louisiana players on its roster.
Here's the list of the remaining players from Louisiana who still have a chance to get to Omaha.
Arkansas (1)
Peyton Stovall, INF, Fresh., Haughton (Haughton)
Notre Dame (1)
Jackson Dennies, P, Soph., Rummel (River Ridge)
Ole Miss (2)
Drew McDaniel, P. Jr., St. Thomas More (Lafayette)
Blake McGehee, P, Fresh., Tioga (Tioga)
Southern Miss (5)
Casey Artigues, IF/OF, Fresh., St. Thomas Aquinas (Hammond)
Brady Faust, IF, Soph., Brother Martin (New Orleans)
Tanner Hall, P, Soph., Zachary (Zachary)
Matthew Russo, INF, Fresh., St. Paul’s (Madisonville)
Will Tynes, P, Fresh., Airline (Bossier City)
Texas (1)
Silas Ardoin, C, Soph., Sam Houston (Moss Bluff)
- Compiled by Rod Walker