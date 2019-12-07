MISSOULA, Mont. — Southeastern Louisiana knew about receivers Samori Toure and Jerry Louie-McGee, but in the end, the Lions couldn’t keep up with Dalton Sneed.
Sneed, Montana's senior quarterback hampered part of the year by an ankle injury, threw for a career-best 459 yards and five touchdowns as the Grizzlies ran away with a 73-28 second-round playoff win over Southeastern on Saturday.
Chason Virgil and the Lions struck first, with a 29-yard scoring pass to Javon Conner. Then a pattern began to emerge: Sneed hit Toure for 62 yards and a game-tying touchdown on the Grizzlies’ first offensive play.
“We felt keeping it close throughout the game or even taking a lead would be to our advantage, because we’ve played a lot of close games,” Lions coach Frank Scelfo said. “But they just weren’t going to have any of it.”
Virgil had an outstanding game himself, throwing for 436 yards and four touchdowns. He hit Bransen Schwebel for 12 yards and a TD at 2:05 of the second quarter and then — after Montana’s Malik Flowers returned the ensuing kickoff 81 yards for a score — found Conner for 52 yards and another touchdown.
Just 1:17 remained in the half, but Montana (10-3) managed a 71-yard drive, pushing its lead to 38-21 on Marcus Knight’s 7-yard catch with 8 seconds left.
After Montana opened the second half with a 29-yard touchdown from Sneed to Toure — the drive kept alive by a roughing call on third down — it was 45-21 and all but over.
“We got the roughing-the-passer penalty, and they kept the ball and scored,” said Scelfo, whose squad ended up 8-5. “It was a chance for us to get the ball back, and we gave them an extra possession.”
CJ Turner scored the Lions’ final points, on an 18-yard pass from Virgil, at 7:00 of the third quarter. The teams then traded punts before Montana pulled away behind scoring runs of 7 and 9 yards from Knight — his third and fourth touchdowns — and a 47-yard TD to Toure.
Montana’s pressure defense took hold behind linebacker Dante Olsen, who had 13 tackles and a sack, and safety Gavin Robertson (one sack, seven tackles).
Conner had 9 catches for 155 yards for SLU. Turner had nine catches for 148.
“Even though we’re a really good offense, no offense can play from behind the chains,” said Virgil. “They were bringing the pressure every single down. We did get in rhythm a couple times and go down and score, but for most of the game they kept us out of our rhythm.”
Montana’s final points came via a safety by Eli Alford and an interception return by Corbin Walker, on a pass thrown by Virgil.
Sneed, coming off a lackluster performance in Montana’s last game, a 48-14 loss at Montana State, was on time all game. Toure had 12 catches for a Montana and FCS playoff record 303 yards. Marshall’s Randy Moss had 288 yards receiving against Delaware in 1996.
On the opposite of that redemption were the Lions, who were coming off a 45-44 first-round win over Villanova.
“Last year was a tough year, and we bounced back and had a really good year,” Virgil said. “For not just me but for our senior class, this being our last game, I just hope we built a strong foundation for the guys like CJ and the rest of the team to just keep it and run with it.”
Scelfo said the same: The goal was to get better and get a bye into the second round like Montana. The Grizzlies next head to Weber State, a team they already beat 35-16, though that was at home.
“That quarterback (Sneed) plays like he did today, man, I don’t know who’s going to stop them,” Scelfo said. “And defensively they are that good. They’ve got a chance to take it as far as they want.”