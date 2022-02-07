Baton Rouge’s Tyler Wright added his name to the prestigious list of winners Sunday when he captured the title in the 22nd annual Jon Juneau Memorial Southern Masters at Tangi Lanes in Hammond.
Wright won the three-game total pins final match in the bracket round of 16 bowlers, 634-585, over Cap Peavy of Pensacola to capture the championship. Peavy had a chance at a late run with four strikes in a row but a 7-10 split in the ninth frame assured Wright of getting the victory.
This was the second year the tournament, which ran for 20 years at Circle Bowl, has moved to Tangi and it seems to be a good move with a record-breaking 112 entries. Juneau, an early two-time champion of the event, died tragically much too early because of Lupus and the tournament also raised almost $1,300 for the Lupus Foundation.
The final payout was not published, but with $3,500 the listed payout for 100 entries, this tournament certainly was able to make all its payoff numbers.
Joseph Baker was the No. 1 seed in qualifying, with Wright the five seed. Wright defeated Robert Atkins, 648-552, Michael Rachal 695-661 and then Caitlyn Johnson 607-602 to get to the title match.
Peavy had to shoot 705 in his semifinal match to defeat Justin Bui, the No. 2 qualifier, 705-650.
Justin Veitch of Kenner captured the pre-tournament sweeper on Friday with a 842, 10 pins more than Jacob Dupre. Tyler Lewis was the other bowler over 800 in the four-game event at 802.
High school bowling
We set up some early Baton Rouge leaders in the high school bowling scene last time, and we want to update things in New Orleans where Brother Martin is again showing its supremacy, topping Jesuit in a battle of unbeatens, 21.5-5.5, at AMF All-Star Lanes. The Crusaders posted a 3,563 to win by over 200 pins.
Ashton Catalinotto had a 633 series, with Dylan McDonald a 614 and Carson Colletti 609.
Unfortunately for Jesuit, they then had to face, the other unbeaten team in the area, Archbishop Shaw. Shaw came from behind early to get a 16-11 decision over Jesuit in a match at Westside Lanes in Harvey.
Shaw rolled a 3,592 series nearly 400 pins above its previous season high. Jonathan Arena led Shaw with a 660 series.
Shaw and Brother Martin meets Thursday at Colonial Lanes. Brother Martin is the multiple defending state champions.
Academy of Our Lady is still unbeaten on the girls’ side as the Penguins are now 6-0. Defending champs, Archbishop Chapelle is 4-1 on the year.
Here in Baton Rouge, entering play on Monday, Dutchtown (4-0), Denham Springs (7-0) and Catholic (6-0) are still undefeated in boys/coed play with the Dutchtown girls the long undefeated team on that side at 6-0.
The high school invitational event for bragging rights is set for Feb. 19 at All-Star Lanes with a new format involving Baker Bowling matches and a best of seven format after the qualifying round so that should be fun.
Women’s state
The women’s state tournament is underway in Shreveport with the second round this past weekend. Sarah Broussard of Baton Rouge was the early leader in scratch all-events at 1,875.
The tournament had to be extended an extra weekend because of interest and that’s a good thing.
Entry blanks are out for the state open in Baton Rouge in June. Since there was no city tournament this should be a big entry so we’ll keep an eye on this one moving forward.
By the way on the honor roll, just want you to make note the amazing junior scores on the honor roll and since I witnessed it, congrats to Chad Broussard for his big 800 series that featured back-to-back 299 games in the second and third games.
Back on the Feb. 22 with complete Grand Prix Youth events and more. Until then, good luck and good bowling.