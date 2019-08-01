In January of 2018, Southeastern Louisiana changed football coaches. More than a year later, players say the roots of change have sown deep.
When the Lions started fall camp Wednesday with their first practice under second-year coach Frank Scelfo, veteran players with a sense of what college football is about have felt the change viscerally.
“It’s a fresh vibe, something Southeastern hasn’t seen before,” senior defensive end Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund said. “I think the fans feel it, too.”
Scelfo knew there would be a limit to what he could accomplish in his first season and the 4-7 record bore that out. The Lions had their good moments but not nearly enough of them.
While trying to win games, Scelfo set about rebuilding the foundation to facilitate a culture change. The players have taken notice.
“There’s definitely a different team vibe,” senior quarterback Chason Virgil said. “Everybody is comfortable with everybody. We know our positions and our roles. We have a great mood. There’s a lot of work ahead of us but the guys are willing to put in the work.”
Virgil is a case in point and a microcosm of the Lions’ season a year ago. He passed for a Southland Conference-best 3,034 yards and had 17 touchdown passes. But he threw 13 interceptions and took 30 sacks while struggling with ball security. Twice his fumbles resulted in short scoring returns for opponents.
The 2018 season was a transition for Virgil as well as Scelfo, both arriving in January. Virgil was one of the first players to reach out to teammates in hopes of changing his performance on the field and presence in the locker room.
A transfer from Fresno State, Virgil said he took a long look in the mirror and realized that as a quarterback, it was his responsibility to step forward. He set about remaking himself by adding weight and strength and opening his mouth at the right times.
“I like challenges,” he said. “Every year is a challenge because the team changes. You have to grab everybody’s attention. You have to show everybody you are a leader. I’m a lot better at it. I’m more vocal than in the past. I’m able to get the guys to listen and its going smooth.
“I relied too much on the seniors last year. As quarterback, you assume that role as a leader in any possible way.”
Berglund felt the call, too, as did several of the seniors. The feeling spread, producing what Berglund said is a program-wide awareness.
“In all aspects — players, athletes, attitude — we’ve got more spark, more energy. You can tell the connections the players have. Coach Scelfo preaches love and trust. We have players that would do anything for another player. We sacrifice plays so the next person can make them.”
That wasn’t the case in 2018, a season in which the Lions played their most complete game in a 23-6 victory against McNeese State and then bottomed out with a 44-0 loss to Nicholls State the next time out. Virgil said it wasn’t just him and Berglund but the whole senior group that learned a valuable lesson.
“We’re a little bit older,” Virgil said. “A lot of guys who played last year were young. We still have some growing up to do. I’ve got to grow up myself. I’ve played a lot of college games like a lot of guys, but we’re older and more mature. We are holding each other accountable to get better.”
The culture Scelfo hoped to instill has spread. Virgil said there is senior leadership in every position group. Younger players who are being relied upon to provide depth and significant playing time are feeding off of it. The bandwagon is bigger and everyone is hopping on, Berglund said.
“Everybody is excited,” Berglund said. “We have a new intensity and we haven’t lost site of our vision. We’re bringing everybody with us.”