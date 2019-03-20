On Feb. 16 at the Fair Grounds, 5-year-old gelding Silver Dust ran the best race of his career in winning the Grade 3 Mineshaft Stakes.
It was the first stakes win for Silver Dust, a son of Tapit, one of the top sires in recent horse racing.
“You hope it's a breakthrough moment for him,” Fair Grounds-based trainer Bret Calhoun said. “Horses like him, confidence is a big factor. You just hope that he gained a lot of confidence and he'll be more professional and consistent. We're hoping that gives us another good chance Saturday.”
Silver Dust, who'd had six previous stakes races before the Mineshaft, is the 7-2 early favorite in the $400,000 Grade 2 New Orleans Handicap for horses 4 years old and up Saturday at the Fair Grounds. It is part of Louisiana Derby Day, the track's biggest racing day and the season's final big race day.
Silver Dust is expected to be challenged mainly by Copper Bullet, trained by Steve Asmussen, and Lone Sailor, trained by local Tom Amoss. Copper Bullet is at 4-1, and Lone Sailor is at 9-2.
Calhoun said Silver Dust is going to have to run the race of his life. However, Calhoun doesn't know if he will, and that's been the story with Silver Dust, who at age 3 was a Kentucky Derby hopeful.
“I've said it a million times,” Calhoun said. “He's a horse you can't necessarily trust. He always shows a lot of talent in the morning (workouts), but he hasn't always run up to expectation in the afternoon (races) until his last race.”
Calhoun began training Silver Dust a little more than 18 months ago. A lot of the frustrations with Silver Dust centered on his immaturity. He would get angry in the paddock and act up in the starting gate, which he still does sometimes.
Last summer, Silver Dust was gelded. In his past five races, including his last four at the Fair Grounds, he has won three and finished second twice.
Copper Bullet will enter the New Orleans Handicap after finishing second in the Grade 3 Razorback Handicap at Oaklawn Park and a disappointing 11th in the Grade 1 Malibu Stakes at Santa Anita. Before that, however, he also had three wins and two seconds, the most notable a victory in the Saratoga Special Stakes, but that was back on Aug. 13, 2017.
“(Copper Bullet) is a very, very talented horse,” Calhoun said. “He's on the improve, I think. He's always shown (Asmussen) a lot of talent, and his last race was a very good race.”
Like the New Orleans Handicap, the $300,000 Muniz Memorial Handicap also will be run for 4 year olds and up, but on the turf. Those races are two behind the headliners – the $1 million Louisiana Derby for Kentucky Derby hopefuls and the $400,000 Fair Grounds Oaks for Kentucky Oaks contenders.
The Muniz appears to be a two-horse race. Bricks and Mortar, trained by Chad Brown, is the 2-1 early favorite, with Synchrony at 2-1. Synchrony is coming off a victory in the Fair Grounds Handicap on Feb. 16.
Bricks and Mortar is coming off wins in his past two races – the Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational at Gulfstream Park on Jan. 26 and an allowance race on Dec. 22. However, he has won six of his career eight starts, with the other two finishes being third place in stakes races at Belmont and Saratoga, both, however, in 2017.
Synchrony, trained by New Orleanian Michael Stidham, benefitted from a good rest after finishing thlird in the Grade 2 Seabiscuit Handicap at Del Mar on Nov. 24. He also is sired by Tapit out of Brownie Points by Forest Wildcat.
With Joe Bravo aboard, Synchrony settled off the pace before swinging wide late and rallying for a 1¼-length victory.
The winner of the Muniz gets an automatic berth to the $1 million Old Forester Turf Classic on May 4 at Churchill Downs and the Arlington Million on Aug. 17. Both are Grade 1 races.