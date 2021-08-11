The Southern defensive staff has done some moving and shaking in the secondary and they aren’t done yet.
With multiple experienced players available, defensive coordinator Lionel Washington and company have been switching player positions, experimenting and rotating trying to improve tackling and consistency in his third season as coordinator.
“The tackling has to be better, hustling and getting to the football,” Washington said when asked about improvement from the spring season. “We want to have 11 guys at the football all at once. That’s our emphasis.
“It wasn’t a lack of effort. It was guys breaking down too fast, not coming to balance and not wrapping up like they should.”
Washington and head coach Jason Rollins said part of the problem was the abbreviated spring season which didn’t allow enough work on fundamentals in practice leading up to the season. Normally, the team would work on fundamentals in fall camp. Washington said with the easing off restrictions, the secondary is off to a good start.
“We thrive off competition, motivate each other to get better every day,” said Tamaurice Smith, who is moving from cornerback to SAM linebacker. “We all gained weight and got faster because we all hit the weight room hard this summer. We all made gains. I gained 10 pounds, I’m way stronger and way faster. We worked on mobility, durability, we stretched a lot and did yoga.”
Smith, an All-SWAC defensive back who led the team with five interceptions and eight pass breakups in 2019, is taking the spot previously played by Jakoby Pappillion and plays much like a nickel defensive back. Pappillion will move to safety next to Chase Foster, an All-SWAC performer from the spring season. Foster had an interception and five pass breakups in five spring games.
Pappillion, who missed nearly all of the spring season with an injury, was the team’s fifth leading tackler in 2019 and had three picks with two pass breakups.
“Pap brings experience, talent, energy, everything you want,” Washington said. “He’s going to play. If he’s healthy he’s the guy bringing energy. He moved to safety so we could get all the best people on the field.”
Southern is in good shape if something happens to Pappillion because his backup is Jakobi Jones, who started in Pappillion's place during the five spring games.
Glenn Brown, who won a starting cornerback job in 2019 but missed the season because of academic issues, is locked in at one cornerback slot. The other cornerback is a rotating competition between Robert Rehm, Jordan Eastling and Kriston Davis.
Brown played in four games in the spring and had five tackles with a pass breakup but says he’s primed for a strong comeback season.
“When I found out I was ineligible, it hurt; my team needed me,” said Brown, who is a native of LaPlace. “I’m just glad I’m back. I did everything but play. I practiced, lifted ... I became a better player.
“I felt grateful to be back in this spring. Now I want to step up to the next level. We’ve got all our best skill guys in the secondary. We all push each other. We need that.”