Dustin Johnson (USA)
Age: 36 Odds: 9/1
World ranking: 1
FedEx Cup ranking: 6
Masters entered; best finish: 11; 1st, 2020
Off the tee: Has been a little off the past three starts but great track record here: five top 10s, win in last five appearances.
Jordan Spieth (USA)
Age: 27 Odds: 10/1
World ranking: 38
FedEx Cup ranking: 7
Masters entered; best finish: 8, 1st, 2015
Off the tee: Has rediscovered his game and comes to Augusta with momentum from Texas Open victory. Brilliant record here with four top-three finishes.
Bryson DeChambeau (USA)
Age: 27 Odds: 11/1
World ranking: 5
FedEx Cup ranking: 1
Masters entered; best finish: 5; T21, 2016
Off the tee: DeChambeau planning to launch drives over trees, bunkers, communications satellites, etc. He still has to master the wedge game and greens, though.
Justin Thomas (USA)
Age: 27 Odds: 11/1
World ranking: 2
FedEx Cup ranking: 2
Masters entered; best finish: 6; 4th, 2020
Off the tee: JT’s early season was dogged by an anti-gay slur and loss of sponsors. A win at The Players has him back on track.
Jon Rahm (Spain)
Age: 26 Odds: 12/1
World ranking: 3
FedEx Cup ranking: 13
Masters entered; best finish: 5; 4th, 2018
Off the tee: A major title seems a certainty for Rahm. But will the recent birth of his first child be too big a distraction?
Others to watch: Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 18/1, Xander Schauffele (USA) 25/1, Collin Morikawa (USA) 30/1, Patrick Reed (USA) 35/1
Odds per BetOnline.ag