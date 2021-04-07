Dustin Johnson (USA)

Age: 36 Odds: 9/1

World ranking: 1

FedEx Cup ranking: 6

Masters entered; best finish: 11; 1st, 2020

Off the tee: Has been a little off the past three starts but great track record here: five top 10s, win in last five appearances.

Jordan Spieth (USA)

Age: 27 Odds: 10/1

World ranking: 38

FedEx Cup ranking: 7

Masters entered; best finish: 8, 1st, 2015

Off the tee: Has rediscovered his game and comes to Augusta with momentum from Texas Open victory. Brilliant record here with four top-three finishes.

Bryson DeChambeau (USA)

Age: 27 Odds: 11/1

World ranking: 5

FedEx Cup ranking: 1

Masters entered; best finish: 5; T21, 2016

Off the tee: DeChambeau planning to launch drives over trees, bunkers, communications satellites, etc. He still has to master the wedge game and greens, though.

Justin Thomas (USA)

Age: 27 Odds: 11/1

World ranking: 2

FedEx Cup ranking: 2

Masters entered; best finish: 6; 4th, 2020

Off the tee: JT’s early season was dogged by an anti-gay slur and loss of sponsors. A win at The Players has him back on track.

Jon Rahm (Spain)

Age: 26 Odds: 12/1

World ranking: 3

FedEx Cup ranking: 13

Masters entered; best finish: 5; 4th, 2018

Off the tee: A major title seems a certainty for Rahm. But will the recent birth of his first child be too big a distraction?

Others to watch: Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 18/1, Xander Schauffele (USA) 25/1, Collin Morikawa (USA) 30/1, Patrick Reed (USA) 35/1

