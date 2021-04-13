With the Masters and Augusta National's famed Magnolia Lane in their rearview mirrors, high-profile golfers have focused on their upcoming schedules as the PGA Tour prepares to resume this weekend.
For many who took a run at a Masters title over the weekend, that means a stop next week for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
While many players formed two-man teams and committed early, some made it official in the last few days and entered the tournament that's set for April 22-25 at TPC Louisiana in Avondale.
The big duo announced Tuesday was the pairing of Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson, who partnered in the first two years of the team event that started in 2017.
Rose, a Zurich Ambassador, returns to New Orleans for the first time since 2018. He withdrew in 2019 because of a family commitment, but vowed to come back in 2020 before the event was eventually canceled by the coronavirus.
Rose was the gold medalist for Great Britain in the Olympic Games in 2016, beating Stenson, a native of Sweden.
The two forged a strong friendship over the years, most notably as a formidable duo in Ryder Cup competition for the European team in its biennial battle with the United States.
They led Europe to a Cup win in 2018 by winning two matches against the Americans. They're 6-2 overall in the event, the fourth-best record all-time for the Europeans.
Rose, the world's No. 1-ranked player for 13 weeks in 2018 and 2019, was the 2015 Zurich Classic champion in the next-to-last tournament before it became the PGA Tour's only two-man team event.
Both players are major champions as Rose won the 2013 U.S. Open and Stenson claimed the 2016 British Open at Royal Troon.
Stenson also was the FedExCup champion in 2013 and Rose won in 2018.
Rose, a 10-time winner on the PGA Tour, fired an opening-round 65 in tough conditions at the Masters this weekend and was the 36-hole leader before finishing seventh.
Stenson, who tied for 38th at Augusta, has six wins on Tour with a World Golf Championship title. He's also won The Players Championship and The Tour Championship.
The Zurich Classic field currently includes half of the top 10 players in the world after the rankings were updated Sunday night.
The list includes Jon Rahm, the world's No. 3 player, Collin Morikawa (fourth), Xander Schauffele (fifth), Tyrrell Hatton (eighth) and Patrick Cantlay (10th).
Rahm and Ryan Palmer, who is No. 28 on the world list, will team up again to defend the title they won in 2019.
Morikawa, who won the 2020 PGA Championship, will team with Matthew Wolff, the world's No. 25. They are two of the Tour's top young stars: Morikawa is 24 and Wolff turns 22 on Wednesday.
Schauffele, who tied for third at the Masters after pulling to within two shots of eventual winner Hideki Matsuyama with just three holes to play Sunday, will form a top-10 pairing with Cantlay.
Cantlay missed the cut at the Masters, but he had two top-10 finishes in majors in 2019 when he tied for ninth at the Masters and shared third at the PGA Championship.
Hatton briefly got into the mix at Augusta on Saturday before tying for 18th, will team with 2016 Masters winner Danny Willett.
Other top teams previously announced are:
• Former Zurich individual and team champion Billy Horschel, ranked 18th in the world, with former LSU All-American Sam Burns.
• Tony Finau, the world's No. 12 player, with Cameron Champ.
• South African countrymen Charl Schwartzel, the 2011 Masters winner, and 2010 British Open champ Louis Oosthuizen.
• Cameron Smith, who paired up with Jonas Blixt to win the first team event in New Orleans in 2017, will play with Marc Leishman to form the Duo from Down Under.
• Bubba Watson, a two-time Masters champion and 2011 Zurich Classic winner, will team with 2020 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Scottie Scheffler.