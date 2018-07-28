GRAND ISLE — The 90th annual International Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo could be considered a record-breaker.
It started Thursday with Gary P. Cenac of Houma breaking a record with a 208-pound, 14-ounce tarpon.
The records would continue to fall on Saturday, as Kerry Melancon of New Orleans set one in the redfish stringer category. His five-fish stringer weighed exactly 40 pounds.
Melancon fished only on Thursday and Friday in the Little Lake area with the hopes of placing high in the redfish stringer category.
After his first redfish keeper weighed 9-6 and he added two 7-pounders, Melancon said he knew that his goal of setting a new record was within reach.
“We knew after that start that it was within reach,” he said. “We fished all day Friday for two fish, because we knew that it was within reach. It was hot and we needed the weather to get it done. We were fortunate to find some fat fish.”
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Jerry Larpenter held the previous rodeo record with a redfish stringer weighing 39-4 that he caught in 2014.
Melancon said he was fortunate to find some quality fish along the surface and added the weekend reeling in about 65 redfish in the two days.
While he is excited to have the weather, Melancon knows that it will be broken soon.
“I’m not expecting it to stand for long, because I have a lot of friends looking to break it,” he said. “I’m thinking they are going to chase me next year to knock it off the board.”
Melancon was not the only angler to bring in a quality fish to the Sand Dollar Marina scales.
Charles Higgins of Baton Rouge created a buzz in the rodeo’s final hour after catching the first-place yellowfin tuna weighing 154-12.
Higgins said he was not expecting it to hit when the yellowfin tuna took off.
“I just decided to drop a line, it went to the bottom, and after cranking it up about five times, it just took off,” he said. “At first we thought that we had a shark, and I thought that if it was, it was the biggest shark I ever caught. After hitting the bait, it took off to the south.”
Even after fighting it for 45 minutes, Higgins was still shocked that the tuna eclipsed the 150-pound barrier.
“I didn’t know how big it was,” Higgins said. “We were guessing between 120 to 130 pounds, but a 154-pound tuna is a strong fish. I’m still shocked how big that fish was.”
Higgins’ catch knocked off Tyler Smith of Denham Springs to second place. Smith led the yellowfin tuna category after a 108-14 catch on Friday.
The rodeo’s final day also saw three more tarpon make the leaderboard.
Bill Price of Houma caught the largest tarpon of the day at 149-6. The other two tarpon were caught by Zach Dominique of Lafayette (fourth, 107-14) and Hayden Hawthorne (94-4).