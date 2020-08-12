Louisiana-Lafayette and Iowa State have reached an agreement to play on Sept. 12, a source told The Advocate, which fills one of the two holes on the Ragin' Cajuns schedule.
The school announced the news officially Wednesday afternoon.
The game will be played on the same day as UL's previously scheduled matchup with Wyoming, which was canceled when the Mountain West Conference decided Tuesday to postpone its fall football season due to concerns with the coronavirus pandemic.
The Sun Belt Conference is still pursuing its usual 12-game season: eight league games, four nonconference games. UL is still scheduled to play McNeese State (Sept. 5) and New Mexico State (Oct. 24), and still has one hole left from its game with Missouri (Nov. 21), which was canceled when the Southeastern Conference committed to a league-only season in late July.
UL lost significant revenue with Missouri's cancellation. The athletic department was going to receive $1.3 million for its trip to Columbia, Missouri.
The deal became possible when the Big 12 announced Wednesday its 10-game, "9+1" schedule that leaves room for its members to schedule one nonconference game before the start of conference play on Sept. 26.
The Big 12 is one of three remaining Power 5 leagues that are still committed to playing football in the fall. The Big Ten and Pac-12 both postponed their seasons on Tuesday, and the Atlantic Coast and SEC remain on pace for league-only seasons.
The Big 12 updated its coronavirus protocols, which will include three tests per week for "high contact" sports such as football, volleyball and soccer, and will require any non-conference opponents to adhere to similar protocols.
For now, UL has another opponent, but Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby still warned that plans could change.
"If at any point our scientists and doctors conclude that our institutions cannot provide a safe and appropriate environment for our participants, we will change course,” Bowlsby said in a news release.