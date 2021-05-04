Boys
Final Results
Division I
At The Farm d’Allie-Carencro
Par 72
TEAM STANDINGS: 1. St. Paul’s 277-289—566. 2. Benton 294-300—594. 3. Catholic-BR 296-301—597. 4. C. E. Byrd 292-308—600. 5. Barbe 307-310—617. 6. Jesuit 310-313—623. 7. Sulphur 324-316—640. 8. Zachary 335-332—667
INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS
1. **Griffith Dorr, St. Paul’s 65-75—140
2. Noah McWilliams, Benton 70-70—140
3. Joshua Achord, St. Paul’s 73-68—141
4. Kason Shaw, St. Paul’s 68-74—142
5. Zack Robertson, Barbe 67-76—143
Gil Ward, St. Paul’s 71-72—143
Peyton Canter, St. Amant 75-68—143
8. Eli Hill, Airline 70-74—144
9. Reeves Pullin, Ruston 71-74—145
Kyle Bennett, Zachary 72-73—145
11. Carter Schmitt, Catholic-BR 74-73—147
12. Duke Bowen, Byrd 72-76—148
13. Cooper Brennan, St. Paul’s 74-75—149
Teagan Richards, Catholic-BR 77-72—149
Walter Anderson, Catholic-BR 72-77—149
** Dorr won the individual title on the second hole of sudden-death playoff with McWIlliams.
Division II
At The Wetlands-Lafayette
Par 72
TEAM STANDINGS: 1. St. Louis Catholic 310-306—616. 2. Teurlings Catholic 304-314—618. 3. St. Thomas More 317-311—628. 4. Neville 338-335—673. 5. Holy Cross 365-347—712. 6. South Lafourche 367-376—743. 7. E. D. White 381-373—754. 8. Assumption 425-447—872
INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS
1. Ross Anderson, St. Louis 70-75—145
2. Collin Duplechain, Teurlings 73-75—148
3. George Trappey, St. Louis 71-78—149
4. Zach Hardy, St. Thomas More 76-74—150
James Stonecipher, STM 78-72—150
6. Dax Reaux, Teurlings 76-78—154
Alexander Walker, Caddo Magnet 79-75—154
Preston Giroir, Holy Cross 81-73—154
9. Jonathan Perry, St. Louis 83-72—155
Walt Sartor, Neville 79-76—155
11. Jude Bourque, STM 78-78—156
Stephen Faucheaux, Holy Cross 78-78—156
13. Cooper Edney, Teurlings 77-80—157
14. Cooper Ware, Teurlings 78-81—159
15. Cole Haase, Lutcher 80-84—164
Division III
At The Farm d’Allie-Carencro
Par 72
TEAM STANDINGS: 1. Ascension Episcopal 280-281—561. 2. Loyola Prep 289-300—589. 3. Dunham 308-305—613. 4. Notre Dame 306-312—618. 5. University Lab 314-319—633. 6. Sterlington 332-339—671. 7. Episcopal 347-368—715. 8. Caldwell Parish 412-409—821
INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS
1. Ryan Dupuy, Dunham 68-64—132
2. Eli Ortego, Ascension Episcol 66-67—133
3. Kale Fontenot, AES 70-66—136
4. Luke Haskew, University 69-70—139
5. Holden Webb, Loyola 72-71—143
Zach Belle, Ascension Episcopal 72-71—143
Miles Merlin, Isidore Newman 74- 69—143
8. John Thornton, Dunham 76-70—146
9. August Drummond, Loyola 73-74—147
10. Joshua Faulk, Notre Dame 76-73—149
Thomas Gattle, Notre Dame 74-75—149
12. Burke Alford, Loyola 75-75—150
13. Collin Jones, Westlake 74-78—152
Canon Clark, AES 72-80—152
15. Ross Alford, Loyola 75-80—155
Division IV boys
At The Wetlands-Lafayette
Par 72
TEAM STANDINGS: 1. Ouachita Christian 347-326—673. 2. St. Edmund 348-354—702. 3. Calvary Baptist 349-362—711. Episcopal of Acadiana 366-349—715. 4. St. John 371-361—732. 5. Quitman 379-377—756. 6. St. Mary’s 389-376—765.
INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS
1. Caden Lester, Ouachita Chrstn 75-72—147
2. Adam Trahan, ESA 75-73—148
Jace LeJeune, Hathaway 75-73—148
Harry West, St. Edmund 75-73—148
5. Patrick Cancienne, Ascen Cath. 79-78—157
6. Dylan Duran, Lacassine 83-75—158
Kannon Savage, Calvary Baptist 82-76—158
8. Tayt Culpepper, Weston 82-79—161
Thomas Craft, OCS 89-77—166
9. Dane Files, St. Mary’s 85-82—167
10. Eli Walker, Quitman 85-84—169
11. Collin LeGrange, St. John 86-86—172
James Forte, OCS 87-86—173
12. Sam Castille, ESA 92-83—175
Steven Bertrand, Basile 90-85—175
13. Tyler Jones, Calvary 92-84—176
14. Tanner Simmons, Central Cath 92-86—178
15. Hayden Bertrand, St. Edmund 88-91—179
Girls
Division I
At Les Vieux Chenes-Youngsville
Par 74
TEAM STANDINGS: 1. Barbe 170-171—341. 2. Dutchtown 188-182—370. Mt. Carmel 190-181—371. 3. Sulphur 189-184—373. 4. St. Scholastica 191-188—379. 5. Dominican 190-193—383. 6. Byrd 193-196—389. 7. Benton 228-219—447
INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS
1. Sydney Moss, Byrd 75-72—147
2. Sarah Meral, St. Scholastica 77-77—154
3. Blair McKenzie, Mandeville 80-78—158
4. Isabella Bradley, Barbe 79-85—164
5. Victoria Stephens, Mt. Carmel 80-85—165
6. Hannah Pitre, Dutchtown 84-83—167
7. Halle Plaisance, Cen Lafourche 84-84—168
8. Marta Bollinger, Alexandria 84-88—172
9. Aubrey Stark, Northshore 86-89—175
10. Mackenzie Toney, Sulphur 92-84—176
11. Isabella Callaba, Barbe 91-86—177
12. Caroline Covington, Den. Sprs 93-85—178
Audrey Pharr, St. Thomas More 95-83—178
14. Corinne Landry, Lafayette 91-92—183
15. Ada Holmes, Dominican 91-100—191
Division II
At Les Vieux Chenes-Youngsville
TEAM STANDINGS: 1. Newman 154-152—306. 2. Ursuline 159-167—326. 3. Christ Episcopal 185-180—365. 4. St. Martin’s 187-195—382. 5. St. Mary’s 220-203—413. 6. Loyola Prep 227-222—449. 7. Calvary Baptist 234-243—477
INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS
1. Morgan Guepet, St. Martin’s 68-70—138
2. Liza Lapeyre, Newman 72-73—145
3. Cassidy Lambert, SH-NO 81-70—151
4. Sophia Macias, Episcopal 77-75—152
5. Sarah Knight, Ouachita Christn 78-82—160
6. Fionna Marks, Newman 82-79—161
7. Alexis Gonzalez, St. Michael 81-81—162
Samantha Schultz, Christ Episc 83-79—162
9. Arianna Blagrove, Ursuline 81-81—162
10. Chelsey Shaheen, DeQuincy 85-81—166
11. Sweden Ledet, Ursuline 78-86—174
12. Isabella Lobue, St. John 95-95—190
13. Abigail Ramian, St. Mary’s 100-96—196
14. Ava Martin, Christ Episcl 102-101—203
15 Yasmeen Allen, Newman 110-99—209