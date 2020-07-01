LSUfla spt LSUfla bf 0266.jpg
When you turn on sports talk radio Monday in Baton Rouge, you might notice a few changes.

KNXX-FM, the home for 104.5 ESPN, will debut a new lineup next week for its daily shows, according to parent company Guaranty Media.

The "Sports Today" duo of Charles Hanagriff and Jimmy Ott is breaking up as Hanagriff will join former LSU running back Jacob Hester for a new show called "Hangin' with Hester and Hanny," which will air weekdays from noon-3 p.m.

Ott will begin a new show called "Gametime" that will air from 6-8 p.m. and focus on sports gambling.

The station's morning drive show "Off The Bench" with Jordy Culotta, T-Bob Hebert and Rivers Hughey will begin at 7 a.m. and extend by an hour until 10 a.m.

"After Further Review" with Matt Moscona will remain in its daily 3-6 p.m. slot.

ESPN's national syndicated show "The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz" will continue to air between "Off The Bench" and "Hangin' with Hester and Hanny."

Here's a look at the new weekday lineup:

5-7 a.m.: "Golic and Wingo"

7-10 a.m.: "Off the Bench" with Jordy Culotta and T-Bob Hebert

10 a.m.-noon: "The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz"

noon-3 p.m.: "Hangin’ with Hester and Hanny"

3-6 p.m.: "After Further Review" with Matt Moscona

6-8 p.m.: "Gametime" with Jimmy Ott

8 p.m.-midnight: "Freddie and Fitzsimmons"

The full lineup of shows can be heard in Baton Rouge on 104.5 FM or 104.9 FM. Select shows are also aired in New Orleans on 100.3 FM, in Alexandria on 94.7 and in Shreveport on 1130 AM.

