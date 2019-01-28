In the twists and turns of the Sun Belt Conference schedule, UL-Lafayette’s men’s basketball squad knew that it would face one exceptionally tough road swing because of the quality of the teams, and one trip that could be a logistical nightmare.
The Ragin’ Cajuns (13-7, 4-3) got through the first of those trips two weeks ago with one win in three games at Georgia State, Georgia Southern and UL-Monroe — three teams near the top of the Sun Belt standings as the conference approaches its halfway point.
Thursday and Saturday, the Cajuns face a road trip against Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina, teams picked to finish 10th and sixth in the league’s preseason poll, respectively. For this trip, though, Cajuns coach Bob Marlin is almost as worried about the logistics as he is the opposing teams.
“It’s a hard trip,” Marlin said of the weekend that begins at 6 p.m. Thursday against the Mountaineers (6-14, 1-6). “Boone’s difficult to get to. Football had to go there twice this year, and we don’t have the luxury of charters. We’ll fly into Charlotte and then either bus over the mountain or around the mountain. And we could have some weather issues too, we’ve had that in the past.”
UL-Lafayette has three remaining road swings, with the Texas “two-step” at Texas-Arlington and Texas State in late February and a regular-season-ending pair at Little Rock and Arkansas State. The Cajuns swept three of their four conference road swings last year, losing only at Georgia State, on the way to an overall 10-4 road record and an 8-1 away mark in Sun Belt play.
That road success helped the Cajuns win the regular-season title by a huge four-game margin last year, and Marlin said road success is even more important this year with the revamped postseason tournament seeding. Ten of the league’s 12 teams make this year’s March 14-17 tournament that includes first-round games at campus sites and fewer games for the higher-seeded teams.
“We’ve got one trip out of the way and we’ve got three left,” Marlin said. “That first one was the only time we play three in a row on the road and we easily could have won two of those. They’re all important, and we need to try to get as many of these on the road while we can.”
The Cajuns are coming off a pair of pulsating home wins Thursday and Saturday against South Alabama and Troy, both of which included rallies from deficits in the final five minutes. UL-Lafayette trailed the Trojans 76-71 with 4:18 left on Saturday before going on a 13-4 run over the next three minutes.
Marlin said winning those two games were important since USA and Troy are two of the four teams the Cajuns play only once during the regular season. The late-February trip to UTA and Texas State are the other one-timers.
“Those were big because if we wind up tied with them, we’ll have that tie-breaker,” he said. “There’s a couple of teams that won’t make the conference tournament, so every one of them’s important. We’ve got good teams in our league, good coaches, and you pretty much know your neighbor in conference play. It’s tight, like it is in every good conference, and it comes down to who can make the big play and get the big stop at the end.”
Texas State and Georgia State enter this week atop the league with two conference losses, and the Cajuns are one of five teams with three league losses in a closely-bunched upper division. For that reason, Marlin said it’s not too early to be “scoreboard watching” across the league on Thursdays and Saturdays.
“The stakes are high to get the bye, get the double bye for the tournament,” he said. “It’s just very important. If we can get better defensively and continue to make 3-point shots, we’re going to be a factor in this race.”
WOMEN: UL-Lafayette women continue a busy stretch with the first of three home games in a five-day period Tuesday. It will also be a difficult task when the Ragin’ Cajuns (5-13, 3-4) host Texas-Arlington (14-5, 6-2) at 6:30 p.m. at the Cajundome.
By the time the Cajuns host Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina Thursday and Saturday, they will have played five games in a 10 days.
“Playing this many games this quick is going to be tough on a young team like this,” said Cajun coach Garry Brodhead. “With us only having eight kids available and having to hold some out of practice because they’re a little banged up, it’s not a perfect situation.”
The Cajuns lost two games last week at South Alabama (83-60) and Troy (90-64), snapping a three-game Sun Belt winning streak.
UL-LAFAYETTE (13-7, 4-3) at APPALACHIAN STATE (6-14, 1-6)
WHEN: Thursday, 6 p.m. (CST)
WHERE: Holmes Convocation Center, Boone, N.C.
TV/ONLINE: ESPN+
RADIO: KHXT-FM 107.9