AUGUSTA, Ga. — After three straight years with basically static prize money, the Masters’ purse took a big jump for this year’s tournament.
Players will compete Sunday for a total purse of $15 million, with a check of $2.7 million going to the winner. Prize money the previous three years hovered around $11.5 million, with 2021 champion Hideki Matsuyama getting $2.07 million.
Expensive tickets, cheap eats
Want to attend Sunday’s final round of the Masters tournament? A single-day ticket on the secondary market will set you back more than $1,500.
The good news is once you get on the grounds, you can find really cheap food at the concession stands if you haven’t maxed out your credit card (Augusta National has gone totally cashless this year).
The Masters may be one of the toughest tickets in sports, but it also probably has the cheapest concession stand prices of any major sporting event. You can lunch on a pimento cheese or egg salad sandwich, a bag of chips and a soft drink for $5. Not $5 each. Five dollars total. Replace the soft drink with a beer and the egg salad with a $3 barbeque sandwich and you’re still talking a total of $9.50.
The Masters dropped the price of its imported beer this year from $6 to $5. A cup of chardonnay has been added to the menu board for $6.
ESPN ratings soar
The Tiger Woods factor was in full evidence for Friday's second round.
ESPN said its live telecast averaged 3.5 million viewers, a 31% increase from last year's second round, according to Nielsen. ESPN averaged 2.7 million viewers for the second round in 2021 when Woods did not play.
Viewership peaked at 4.6 million viewers Friday in the 5:30 p.m. quarter hour as Woods was in the latter stages of his round.
The average viewership was up from 2.7 million for last year’s second round and was ESPN’s highest second-round average since 2018. The ratings did not include streaming audiences on computers and mobile devices.
Matsuyama’s moment
Several past champions have said they were moved by the speech Matsuyama gave during Tuesday night’s Champions dinner.
Matsuyama, who speaks little English, gave a three-minute speech in English during the exclusive dinner which is only attended by past champions and Masters chairman Fred Ridley.
“The speech was unbelievable,” said former University High golfer Patrick Reed, the 2018 Masters winner. “For that to be his first speech or interview or anything in all English was amazing. No paper, nothing. He looked us all straight in the eye and gave that speech.
“It just shows how important it is to be a part of the group and a part of the champions.”
Drive, Chip and Putt
Registration is now open for the 2022-23 Drive, Chip and Putt competition, with three local qualifying sites being held in Louisiana.
Qualifying will take place June 2 at The Island in Plaquemine, June 29 at Oak Wing Golf Club in Alexandria and July 11 at TPC Louisiana in Avondale.
Boys and girls ages 7-15 are eligible to participate. Winners advance from local to subregional and regional qualifiers, with 40 boys and 40 girls in four age groups advancing to the DCP Finals on April 2, 2023, at Augusta National Golf Club, the Sunday before the Masters tournament.
There is no entry fee. For more information visit www.drivechipandputt.com.