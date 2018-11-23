As members of state championship high school football teams at Rummel and Lutcher, Chase Fourcade and Sully Laiche know all about the joys playing on Thanksgiving week.
There’s no school, the focus is strictly football, and, maybe best of all, there’s the knowledge that most of the other teams’ seasons are over and yours isn’t.
Now juniors at Nicholls State, Fourcade, the Colonels quarterback and Southland Conference Player of the Year, and Laiche, an All-SLC defensive lineman, have now had a taste of what it’s like in college as well.
Again, no classes, plenty of preparation time, and, as on the prep level, most of your peers are done.
They definitely liking that feeling, too.
“Oh yeah, this is fun,” said Laiche of the opening-round FCS playoff game for the 13th-ranked Colonels (8-3) against No. 19 San Diego (9-2) at 3 p.m. Saturday at John L. Guidry Stadium. “There are only 24 teams in our division doing this this week.
“There are 101 others who wish they could be doing what we are. If you’re a football player, these are the weeks you live for.”
Only one thing would make it better — winning and advancing into December. That’s something Nicholls has accomplished only once before, and that was back in 1986.
The Colonels’ other four playoff appearances all ended in first-round defeats, including a still-painful 38-31 loss to South Dakota last year that ended with a fumble at the Coyotes’ 1.
“That was an empty feeling,” Fourcade said. “The idea is to keep winning and keep advancing, and we didn’t do it.
“We’re not looking ahead (Saturday’s winner plays at No. 3 Eastern Washington next week). We’ve got to get the job done this week.”
That is precisely the kind of attitude Nicholls coach Tim Rebowe has been seeking to instill in his team this week — enjoying the moment while not forgetting the ultimate goal.
“Playing this week is a reward for the guys working hard to get us where we are,” said Rebowe, whose team won only the second conference title in school history. “But it becomes a one-week season every week from now on.
“I think we learned something about that from last year.”
Last season marked Nicholls’ first time in the playoffs since 2005, and the Colonels, despite an 8-3 record, were somewhat of a surprise playoff team after losing their regular-season finale to Southeastern Louisiana.
This time, their impressive 44-0 victory against the Lions on Oct. 15 clinched the conference title and an automatic playoff berth, so the players were able to enjoy their weekend before coming to Sunday’s selection announcement with the only thing to learn was who their opponent was.
“Last year, for some of the guys, it was like, ‘How do we do this?’ and every day was a little bit different,” Rebowe said. “This time we moved up practice so the guys would have more time at the end of the day and changed a couple of other things.
“I think it’s made everybody more focused on football.”
Good thing, because San Diego brings an impressive background.
The Toreros compete in the Pioneer League, a coast-to-coast conference made up primarily of private schools which do not offer athletic scholarships.
But they are the dominant team in the conference, having won three straight league titles and 20 consecutive conference games.
On top of that, they opened the playoffs in 2016 and 2017 with road victories against Cal-Davis and Northern Arizona, both scholarship programs.
“You’ve got to respect their record and you’ve really got to respect how they’ve won playoff games the last two years,” Laiche said. “They know how to get on planes and win football games, too (all of other Pioneer teams are from outside California).
“They may never have been to Thibodaux before, but we know they’re going to be ready."
Senior San Diego quarterback Anthony Lawrence has thrown for 3,517 yards and 37 touchdowns, seven of them in 56-52 victory against Davidson which was the Toreros’ only conference game settled in less than double-digits.
Fourcade, who threw for 2,447 yards, ran for 448 and accounted for 28 TDs (19 passing, nine rushing) said he appreciated the expectation level being his SLC’s top player places on him, especially against a high-powered offense such as Nicholls is facing.
“It’s a part of my job being a quarterback,” he said. “That means having a good week of preparation and helping to get the other guys ready, too.
“We’ve had a couple of hiccups this year (Nicholls lost to McNeese in its SLC opener), but we’ve shown how consistent and how good we can be the past few weeks. When people around the country look at these playoffs, they should be saying, ‘Why not Nicholls?’ ”