Jacob Hester is leaving his midday ESPN Baton Rouge radio show timeslot to join forces with T-Bob Hebert to co-host "Off the Bench" in the mornings, the station's parent company announced Friday.
Hester's first day with Hebert will be Friday.
Guaranty Media also said that "Off the Bench" will be simulcast on Cox Sports Television from 7-9 a.m.
The news comes about a month after former co-host Jordy Culotta announced he was no longer with Guaranty Media.
Hester was previously paired with Charles Hanagriff for "Hangin' With Hester and Hanny," which airs from noon-3 p.m. weekdays.
Cade Voisin, ESPN Baton Rouge's program director, said the show -- which will be called "Hangin' with Hanny" for the time being -- will have a "rotating set of co-hosts that will include Ronnie Rantz, Jimmy Ott and Hunt Palmer."
There are no other revisions to the daily lineup, Voisin said.
ESPN Baton Rouge airs on KNNX-FM in Baton Rouge on 104.5 FM or 104.9 FM. Select shows also air in New Orleans on 100.3 FM, in Alexandria on 94.7 and in Shreveport on 1130 AM.