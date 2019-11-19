Southeastern Louisiana running back Devonte Williams doesn’t show up among the top 10 rushers in the Southland Conference statistics, and that will likely cost him when the All Conference team is chosen.
But Williams’ versatility outweighs his rushing stats. He's been a key for the Lions during their four-game winning streak, which has propelled them into a league title showdown with Nicholls State.
The Lions (7-3, 6-2 in SLC play) battle their archrival Colonels (7-4, 6-2) for at least a share of the title and likely spot in the FCS playoffs at 6 p.m. Thursday at Strawberry Stadium.
“You can’t tell me he’s not one of the top 10 backs in the conference,” Scelfo said recently.
“When we lost him, it hurt us offensively,” Scelfo said. “You are starting to see us play better offensively. As long as team’s are backing off, we get him the ball in space and he’s been productive.”
Williams got off to a good start with 157 yards rushing and 155 receiving with four touchdowns in his first three games, but played through that third game with a broken foot. He missed the next game and was hampered there after but has slowly worked his way back
“I still feel it but I’m fine,” said Williams 5-foot-10, 190-pounder from Columbia, Maryland. “I had to get back into a rhythm and cope with the pain I was dealing with, lay it all on the line.
“It was a freak accident. I got tackled and somebody fell on my foot. I broke a bone on the bottom of my foot. At the time I knew I had to find a way to cope with the pain. I’ve been able to find myself again.”
In the past four games, Williams has rushed for 196 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 5.3 yards per carry. He’s also caught and caught 25 passes for 228 yards and another score. For the season, he rushed 98 times for 412 yards and six TDs with 47 receptions for 419 yards and two scores. He’s ranked No. 10 in the conference in receptions with 5.2 per game.
While Williams’ size doesn’t project a durable, every down back, that’s exactly what he is to Scelfo.
“He’s got great instincts and he’s a smart football player,” Scelfo said. “He’s very situationally aware — a three-down back. He can run, we can keep him in on short yardage because he’s a good blocker, and he does a great job in protection, as a route runner he’s definitely a threat.
“Certain guys have to get touches; he’s one of them. You can’t just give it to him 20-25 times. We want to hand it to him 10-12 times but make sure he gets 15-20 touches, throwing it to him in the open field.”
Quarterback Chason Virgil said Williams became even more effective as the Lions established their deep passing game with wide outs C.J. Turner and Austin Mitchell.
“Teams are scared of our deep passing game, so they back up and make us check down to make us nickel and dime our way downfield,” Virgil said. "When he makes a guy miss, it’s an explosive play for us.”
Williams said he his versatility has become more important in spread offenses.
“It’s essential in today’s game to be versatile, like (Saints running back) Alvin Kamara,” he said. “That’s the trend. I pride myself in being versatile. I’ve always wanted to be able to create mismatches in the open field, get one on one with linebackers and catch the ball.”