Father’s Day was three weeks ago, but Carter Schmitt had plenty of time to enjoy a round of golf with his dad handling the bag on Saturday afternoon.
Schmitt, 16, who will be a junior this year at Catholic High, shot even par 72 at Santa Maria Golf Course and is three shots behind leader Phil Frazier after the first round of the Baton Rouge Open.
Schmitt’s father, Phil Schmitt, has won the Baton Rouge Open five times, but was happy to play the role of caddy.
“It was awesome,” Carter Schmitt said. “He tells me what every putt does, and all I have to do is hit on the line and it goes in.”
Schmitt made the turn at 1-over par, and then offset two back-nine bogeys with birdies at 10, 15 and 17.
Frazier was 1-under through nine holes, and also birdied 10, 15 and 17 on his way to shooting 69, good enough for the first-round lead. One shot back was Matthew Jakuback at 70 followed by Kevin Landry, who shot 71.
Joining Schmitt in fourth place at even par were Greg Berthelot and Mark Beinvenu.
The final-round pairing of Frazier, Jakuback and Landry will tee off at 10:20 a.m. Sunday.
“I stayed in play, stayed in position for the most part,” Frazier said. “The greens that I missed were in appropriate places so the up-and-downs weren’t as tough. I got it up-and-down all but a couple of times.”
Jakuback began with a bogey at the first hole, but went on to have the most exciting round of the day. He made eagle at the par-5 third, and moved on to a stretch of eight holes that featured three birdies and three pars.
Birdies at 12, 15 and 17 moved Jakuback to 4-under, and his drive at 18 was middle of the fairway before disaster struck. A 6-iron from 205 yards came up short finishing in the lake fronting the green, and Jakuback took double bogey.
“I thought I hit (the 6-iron) good, and pulled it off the bulkhead,” Jakuback said. “It came up short. The next shot only went five feet longer, but I didn’t get it up and down so it was a pretty brutal break.”
Landry was even through 12 holes, and stayed that way over his next five holes following birdies at 13 and 15 with bogeys at 14 and 16. He made birdie at 18 to move to 1-under.
Greg Berthelot hit his tee shot out of bounds on the first hole and took double bogey. He played the final 17 holes in 2-under par to finish with a 72.
Scott Haynie, who won the Baton Rouge Senior Open two weeks ago, shot an opening-round 80.
Results from the BREC Baton Rouge Open at Santa Maria Golf Course
Phil Frazier 69
Matthew Jakuback 70
Kevin Landry 71
Greg Berthelot 72
Carter Schmitt 72
Mark Bienvenu 72
Wes Clark 73
Scott Wilfong 73
Tre Simmons 74
Eric Hoffman 74
Nicholas Christea 74
Brek Balentine 74
David Knight 76
Jeremy Gautreaux 76
Garrett Westbrook 76
Chad Braud 77
Cody Simmons 77
Mike McDonald 77
Michael Tavasos 77
Wes Watts 77