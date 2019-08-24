Countless times in his long coaching career, Southeastern’s Frank Scelfo has had to have a come to Jesus meeting with a player who wasn’t meeting expectations.
Either things were going to get better. Or they weren’t and changes would be made.
“You never know what kind of reaction you’re going to get,” the Lions’ second-year coach said. “Sometimes the light comes on.
“And sometimes you realize it’s time for everybody to move on.”
One of those times came at end of spring practice when Scelfo sat down with junior center Drew Jones.
After an up-and-down sophomore season that culminated with being pulled only two series into SLU’s humiliating 44-0 loss to Nicholls State in the finale followed by a lackluster spring, Scelfo gave Jones an ultimatum — either give it his all or the Lions would find someone else.
The message took.
“Coach Scelfo didn’t sugarcoat it,” Jones said. “That’s what I love about him — he’s 100 percent honest.
“We talked and watched film. I had to grow up and admit that what I was telling myself was my best wasn’t good enough.”
With that new attitude, Jones’ best has been good enough.
When SLU opens the season Thursday against No. 6 Jacksonville State, Jones, a 6-foot-1. 300-pounder who prepped at Hahnville, will be the Lions’ starting center.
“I’ve got to admit, when you push those buttons and you get the results you hope for, it feels pretty good,” Scelfo said. “But Drew deserves the credit.
“He’s the one who realized that he could be a lot better than he was showing.”
Jones did so by using the time between the end of spring practice and the start of fall drills, working out each day at 6 a.m. in the weight room and in conditioning drills but also with extensive film study.
Jones’ major area of change was becoming more physical and aggressive. Instead of stepping back after snapping the ball, allowing the opposing nose tackle to dictate play inside, he learned to move forward, using his increased strength to be able to better dictate the situation.
“I guess that after all that had happened, I believed I had arrived and was the guy or something no matter what,” Jones said. “I wasn’t critiquing myself enough.
“It was time I took a hard look in the mirror.”
Jones also developed a new level of trust with quarterback Chason Virgil, something especially needed since presnap woes were a major problem last year.
“We’ve worked so much together to develop a real bond,” Jones said. “I trust him to call the plays.
“If I change the call and Chason comes back and says something different, then we have to follow him and not me."
Developing that level of trust is part of what everyone says is a more family atmosphere on the team this year what all acknowledge was a sometime difficult in the inaugural season for Scelfo which saw the Lions go 4-7.
SLU isn’t pegged to do much better than this year. But there’s definitely a different feeling around the Lions.
“We have signs up in the locker room about love, trust and honesty,” Jones said. “We’re not just teammates; we’re brothers.”
Even with his personal improvement, Jones wasn’t awarded his starting spot automatically. Although he’s been running with the ones since the start of camp, senior Jarius Gooch, who made four starts at left guard last year, has pressed him at his backup.
“Jarius is good enough to start,” Scelfo said. “If we need another center, for whatever reason, we have an alternative ready.”
Jones is aware of that.
“I’ve been given this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get a free college education while playing football,” he said. “Being a starter drives me because I know if I have a bad game I might not be the one the next time.
“I’m not looking over my shoulder though. I’m looking in the mirror asking myself if I did the best I could do that day.”
Chances are, Jones has been able to answer that in the affirmative.