Greg Berthelot and Wendell Akins highlight a field of 72 golfers set to tee off in the Baton Rouge Open on Saturday morning at Beaver Creek golf course.
In addition to former tournament winners Berthelot and Akins, the field also features B.J. Rogillio and Jordan Hollingsworth, finalists at last year’s Baton Rouge Amateur.
The senior division will feature accomplished amateurs Tommy Brennan, Robert McCusker and Scott Haynie, all of whom will have their eye on the overall title.
Sponsored by BREC, the 36-hole event is open to amateurs and professionals of all ages. Action begins at 7 a.m. with golfers teeing off at the first and 10th tees.
McCusker is tied for the lead in BREC’s player of the year standings with 1,900 points. In all, seven of the top 10 in the points standings will play this weekend including Haynie, Danny Simoneaux, Kevin Landry and Jason Miller.
Brennan arrives with a sparkling amateur record. He has been runner-up in the LGA state amateur tournament four times, but has won seven mid-amateur titles. Most recently, he won the 2015 LGA senior amateur.
Akins won the 2014 Baton Rouge Open at Santa Maria, when he shot 66-68 for a 10-under par total of 134. Berthelot, the 2011 LGA amateur champion, was the BRO runner-up in 2015 but came back to win it a year later.
Rogillio and Hollngsworth found the Beaver Creek course to their liking in August at the Baton Rouge Amateur. They each advanced through four rounds of match play before squaring off in the final, which Rogillio won 7-and-6.
The tournament, which rotates between Beaver Creek and Santa Maria golf courses, was won by Brandt Garon at Santa Maria in 2017. Garon opened with a round of 66, and held a comfortable lead throughout the second day.