Top-seeded Greg Berthelot picked up wins in the first two rounds of match play to highlight Saturday’s action in the Baton Rouge Amateur at Santa Maria golf course.
The wins propelled Berthelot into Sunday’s semifinals where he will face fifth-seeded Brayden Seguin, who was the runner-up to Berthelot at last month’s Baton Rouge Open. The other semifinal will pit No. 10 Jason Humphries against No. 3 Robbie White.
Humphries scored the day’s biggest upset by ousting No. 2 Jeremy Gautreaux 1-up in the quarterfinals. The match was all square through 17 holes before Humphries won it with a birdie at the par-5 18th.
In the opening round, Nicholas Cristea was down by three through eight holes against No. 4 Eric Hoffmann. Cristea won four of the next seven holes to take the lead, and held on for a 1-up win.
Berthelot, a 2007 graduate of Catholic High, defeated Danny Nelson 6&4 in the morning round. He ran into stiffer competition in the afternoon against current Catholic senior Carter Schmitt.
The key hole in the early part of the round was the fourth, where Berthelot chipped in for eagle after Schmitt hit his approach to 3 feet.
“On four the wind was blowing really hard, the weather was coming in and my drive ended up on the upslope of the green,” Berthelot said of his drive on the 392-yard, par-4 hole. “(Schmitt) had a birdie putt, but I chipped it in for eagle so after four holes we were even.”
Berthelot took the lead with a birdie at No. 8, and eventually moved to a 2-up lead after rolling in a 15-foot birdie on 14. Schmitt had a chance to cut into Berthlot's lead with a 10-foot birdie putt at 16, but a three-putt ended his chances. Berthelot two-putted from 35 feet to win the match 3&2.
White reached the semifinals with wins over a pair of former Baton Rouge Amateur champions. He began his day with a 5&4 win over 2011 champion Chad Braud. In the quarterfinals, he added a 3&2 win over 2018 winner Landon Covington.
White is also in position to win the BREC Player of the Year award, which goes to the player who accumulates the most points based on their finish in tournaments during the year. With point totals increasing after each round of the amateur, White can overtake the points leader Hoffmann.
Results from the Baton Rouge Amateur at Santa Maria golf course
Round of 16
Greg Berthelot def. Danny Nelson 6&4
Carter Schmitt def. Phil Frazier 2 up
Nicholas Cristea def. Eric Hoffmann 1 up
Brayden Seguin def. Mark Bienvenu 3&2
Jeremy Gautreaux def. Cody Simons 1 up (19 holes)
Jason Humphries def. Scott Wilfong 3&2
Robbie White def. Chad Braud 5&4
Landon Covington def. Wendel Akins 1 up (20 holes)
Quarterfinals
Berthelot def. Scmitt 3&2
Seguin def. Cristea 3&2
Humphries def. Gautreaux 1 up
White def. Covington 3&2
Semifinals
Berthelot vs. Seguin
Humphries vs. White