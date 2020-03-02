LSU’s season continued its downward spiral with a lost to Arkansas Sunday, the Tigers’ fourth in the last five games.
But junior guard Jailin Cherry’s fortunes have been trending upward. Cherry scored a season high 16 points and had a career high 10 rebounds in the 75-71 loss to Arkansas. Her improvement has been about more than scoring for the junior from Pascagoula, Miss.
Cherry was averaging around 12 minutes per game early in the season but has played fewer than 20 only twice in the last 12 games. On Sunday, she played the full 40 for the second time this season and hit 8 of 15 shots. She had six offensive rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Cherry’s athleticism has also helped LSU diversify its lineup. She usually guards the opposition’s top perimeter player.
“Jailin Cherry has separated herself as a consistent guard, playing on both sides of the ball,” LSU coach Nikki Fargas said. “She’s scoring and she’s our best rebounding guard, a hard player to keep off the offensive glass.
“With Cherry playing at a high level it takes pressure off (Khayla) Pointer. We have (Cherry) at the top of our defense. That allows Pointer to play the back of our matchup. She’s does a great job of getting defensive boards and she’s real crafty at getting steals. The ball is now immediately in her hands and she’s one of our best transition players.”
Foul troubles
Fargas was happy with her squad’s defensive effort and rebounding except when it came to fouling, especially in the second half. Faustine Aifuwa blocked seven shots but struggled with foul trouble and scored only eight points.
LSU allowed only 10 field goals in the second half against the No. 1 scoring team in the SEC, but the Razorbacks shot 24 of their 32 free throws in the second half and made 17.
“We don’t have a lot of room for any of our players, especially Faustine Aifuwa, to be in foul trouble,” Fargas said. “She knows she’s got to play smart and wall up more. Some of her fouls were coming off rotation.
“That’s a great defensive effort. I wasn’t impressed with our inability to not foul. Those are things we can correct.”
LSU outrebounded Arkansas 41-32 which, included 22 offensive rebounds.
SEC tournament matchup
LSU didn’t score the double-bye in the SEC Tournament and will play Florida at 5 p.m. Thursday in Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
LSU won at Florida, 77-68, in the teams’ only meeting this year. It was one game before Ayana Mitchell’s season ending injury and she was held to six points, playing the game with an illness.
Khayla Pointer stepped up to score 24 and added five rebounds, four assists and two steals. Jaelyn Richard-Harris scored 14 points, hitting all four of her 3-point attempts.