ZACHARY — The final match of the Baton Rouge Amateur golf tournament came down to the top two seeds, and the shootout it produced was worthy of championship honors.
Greg Berthelot and Jeremy Gautreaux combined to make 14 birdies and an eagle, but it was Berthelot who came out on top after holing a 10-foot birdie putt to halve the 17th hole. It was enough to lift Berthelot to a 2-up win in the final of the four-round match play event at Beaver Creek Golf Course.
For Berthelot, who defeated Gautreaux 1-up to win the 2020 Baton Rouge Amateur, the win capped off a busy two weeks that took off after he shot 9-under par, 63, in the final round of the 102nd Louisiana Amateur last week.
“The putter got hot,” Berthelot said. “It was fun, it was back and forth. We probably shot 10 or 12 under as a best ball. I don’t even know where to start with that.”
Berthelot offset two front-nine bogeys with seven birdies and an eagle. Gautreaux was just as efficient with seven birdies and no bogeys before the match ended after 17 holes.
“(Berthelot) is tough,” Gautreaux said. “I don’t mind getting beat when someone plays that well. It was fun, and he played some great golf. He deserves it.”
Berthelot had a 1-up lead after nine holes and wasted no time stretching it to 3-up after pinpoint approaches at 10 and 11. He made a 4-foot birdie putt at 10 and then sank a 6-footer for eagle at 11.
Gautreaux responded with birdies at 12 and 13 to win consecutive holes and return to 1-down. The 14th and 15th holes were halved with pars before Berthelot moved to 2-up after making a 10-foot birdie on 16.
More drama followed at 17, where Berthelot hit his tee shot within 10 feet only to see Gautreaux knock his to 3 feet. Needing only a half to clinch the match, Berthelot made his putt and claimed the title.
“I didn’t have many mistakes other than hitting in some bunkers, but you can’t do much about that,” Berthelot said. “It didn’t matter because Jeremy birdied both those holes.”
The bunkers that bothered Berthelot were greenside at Hholes 6 and 8. Each one led to a bogey, but he followed them up with birdies at 7 and 9.
“Its always nice to defend,” Berthelot said. “You can’t defend every time, so it's nice.”
Results from the Baton Rouge Amateur golf tournament at Beaver Creek Golf Course
Semifinals
Jeremy Gautreaux def. Matthew Jakuback 3 and 2
Greg Berthelot def. Phil Frazier 2 up
Championship
Greg Berthelot def. Jeremy Gautreaux 2 up