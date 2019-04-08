You couldn’t have gotten much more Louisiana-flavored than the victory stand at the Women’s Final Four in Tampa Sunday.
There was Chloe Jackson, a year and two days from the announcement that she was transferring from the LSU program she’d led in scoring as a junior, accepting the championship game’s Most Outstanding Player award after scoring 26 points, including the final two baskets of Baylor’s 82-81 victory against Notre Dame.
And there was Kalani Brown, the 6-foot-7 Salmen High graduate who didn’t reach the Final Four until her senior season. Brown had 20 points and 13 rebounds against the Fighting Irish.
Also, there was Moon Ursin, the sophomore from Destrehan who filled in after Lauren Cox suffered a knee injury that contributed to Baylor surrendering what had been as much as 17-point lead. Ursin didn’t score, but she had perhaps the “best” foul in tournament history — sending previous Final Four hero Arike Ogunbowale to the free-throw line instead of giving her an uncontested layup with 1.9 seconds left and Baylor leading 82-80.
Ogunbowale missed her first shot and then unintentionally made the second. The Lady Bears were able to run out the clock to claim the title, the third in school history.
Finally, there was Baylor’s coach for all three of those championships — Tickfaw native, Hammond High grad and two-time national champion at Louisiana Tech — Kim Mulkey, who emotionally hugged first her coaching staff, then her players and finally seemingly everyone else in the building, celebrating a seven-year drought since the Lady Bears’ last title.
And that’s not counting members of the New Orleans Organizing Committee delegation, headed by Kim Boyle, who were in Tampa to observe and receive the torch to start the countdown to the record fourth Women’s Final Four in the Crescent City next year in the Smoothie King Center.
Observing it all was Sonja Hogg, Mulkey’s coach at Louisiana Tech for those two national championships, her successor at Baylor and now a senior fundraiser at the school.
“It was quite a night,” Hogg said. “It’s been so much fun to watch her this year because she has enjoyed this group of kids so much.
“It makes a big difference.”
Certainly, Jackson was a big difference maker, not just Sunday but all season.
After earning second-team All-SEC honors last season at LSU, Jackson, who’d earlier transferred from North Carolina State where she’d played in five games as a freshman before suffering a season-ending foot injury, decided to leave the Lady Tigers.
Jackson said it was in order to compete at a more elite level despite the Lady Tigers’ having made the NCAA tournament the previous two seasons.
She chose Baylor over Texas, Oregon and Louisville. Having received her degree in sports management from LSU last spring, Jackson, Mulkey’s first graduate transfer, became immediately eligible at Baylor.
At Baylor, Jackson, who had played shooting guard at LSU, was thrust into the point when returning starter Alexis Morris was dismissed from the team in September.
Under the special tutelage of Mulkey, herself a point guard in college, Jackson became a more-complete player adding running the offense to her mid-range shooting game, of which Mulkey says she is as good as anyone’s she’s ever coached.
It was a 14-footer from just inside the foul line which Jackson made to give Baylor an 80-78 lead with 35 seconds left Sunday.
Then, after Notre Dame had tied it, Jackson, who averaged 11.2 points and 5.7 assists for the season and played all 80 minutes in the Final Four including the last 9:44 with four fouls, executed the same play she’s employed to get the go-ahead basket in the semifinal victory against Oregon on Friday, using a screen to cut past two defenders to the basket for the winning points.
“Chloe Jackson is one quality young woman with her maturity and demeanor,” Hogg said. “She has been clutch all season.
“She came in and she adapted. I don’t know if we could have won the national championship without her and I don’t just mean the last game.”
Brown fulfilled the promise she’d shown since her early days in high school this season, earning second-team All-America while cementing her spot as a first-round WNBA draft pick.
She was a dominant force inside throughout Sunday. Brown’s 20 points and 13 rebounds bettered her season stats of 15.1 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.
“How proud is everybody of Kalani,” said Hogg, who coached Brown’s mother, Dee, at Tech when Mulkey was an assistant there. “Kim and her mama go back such a long way.
“She came to Baylor to play for Kim and win championships. Now she’ll finally leave with one.”
Ursin, a sophomore, was one of only two bench players employed by Baylor Sunday. And while she didn’t score, she did provide quality defense after coming in for Cox in the third period.
“That’s another good one,” Hogg said. “You can see that Moon is going to be a real leader next season.”
Hogg added that her favorite moment of the tournament was not during a game but a practice session when Mulkey pointed to Louisiana Tech’s 1983 championship banner, the first in women’s basketball under NCAA auspices (the Lady Techsters’ 1982 title was under the AIAW banner), and said, “Yours truly was part of that team right there.”
“Kim is so competitive,” Hogg said. “It’s hard to believe it’s taken them this long to get back to the Final Four.
“But she had he No. 1 recruiting class in the country this year plus Moon coming back. They’ve got a good chance to be in New Orleans next year.”
That would be good news for local officials who saw their hopes for a full SKU in 2013 die, the last Women’s Final Four in New Orleans, when Baylor, then the undefeated, defending national champion, was upset by Louisville in the Sweet 16.
But Jay Cicero, president and CEO of the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation, said the city is always a good draw for visiting fans and that the shift of the tournament from Sunday-Tuesday to Friday-Sunday makes it an even-more attractive trip no matter which teams are in the Final Four.
“They put tickets on sale Sunday in Tampa and already about 1,800 are gone,” Cicero said. “And since the last time the Final Four was here, they have added even more events to the weekend.
“They had more than 20,000 at the games in Tampa and the folks there put on a great show. We’re going to be out to generate the same level of enthusiasm.”